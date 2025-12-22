Ghana: Unmasked Mentoring Donates to Aact

Unmasked Mentoring, a youth-focused leadership and mentorship organisation, has donated a range of essential items and educational equipment to the Autism Awareness Care and Training (AACT) Centre, Ghana's first autism support institution, as part of efforts to promote inclusion and support persons on the autism spectrum.

The items presented included 36 pieces of toilet soap, 10 large packs of washing powder, two boxes of liquid soap, 24 bottles of antiseptic, 15 bags of rice, six 25-litre gallons of cooking oil, 42 packs of toilet rolls, 24 jumbo paper towels, 10 packs of bottled water, a laptop storage cabinet and 10 laptop computers, and a cash donation of GH₵10,000.00.

Speaking at the presentation in Accra on Saturday, the Founder of Unmasked Mentoring, Mr. Richard Akita, said the initiative was driven by the organisation's guiding principle of service and responsibility to society.

He noted that the donation was also designed as a learning exercise for the group's mentees, many of whom are children, to instil values of empathy, leadership, and compassion.

Receiving the items, the Head of Programme at AACT, Mr. Abeiku Grant, expressed appreciation to Unmasked Mentoring, describing the donation as one of the most significant the Centre had received during the year.

He said the gesture was particularly meaningful because the funds were mobilised by children under the age of 16.

Mr. Grant explained that AACT, which was incorporated in 1998, serves as a resource centre for autism awareness, family support, training, and advocacy across Ghana.

He said the Centre currently supports learners between the ages of 10 and 33 and highlighted challenges facing the Centre, including inadequate funding, limited learning resources, transportation needs, and an unfinished storey building intended to expand enrolment.