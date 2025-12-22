Ghana: Global Conference Champions Inclusive Education and Employment for Persons With Disabilities

The International Conference on Bridging Employment and Inclusive Education/TVET was successfully held virtually on Saturday, December 6, 2025, bringing together 992 participants from around the world. The conference focused on transforming education, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), and employment for learners with autism, intellectual, and developmental disabilities (IDD).

Organized by the Duperon Learning Center for Children with Special Needs, Ghana, in collaboration with Duperon Education (USA), Saginaw Valley State University (USA), BMS Foundation (Ghana), and Hudson Valley Community College's Uniquely Abled Academy (USA), the conference highlighted strong North-South and cross-sector partnerships. Academic and institutional collaborators included the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), University of Cape Coast (UCC), University of Ghana, Legon, University for Development Studies (UDS), UPSA, GIMPA, Midland County Education Service Agency (USA), Wuhan Institute of Technology (China), and Families and Children Together (USA).

The conference was convened and hosted by Dr. Priscilla Amanorkuor Dseagu, Founder of Duperon Learning Center and Lecturer at UEW, with support from co-hosts Cindy Seitz, Bernard Lomotey Agbloe, and Harriet Swanzy Baffoe. The intellectual foundation of the conference was the DiverSimilarity Paradigm, introduced by Prof. Joseph Ofori Dankwa (Saginaw Valley State University, USA), who also served as Lead Conference Consultant, Distinguished Guest, and Keynote Speaker.

The event featured six breakout sessions with over 50 speakers, including international experts and Ghanaian scholars from UEW, UCC, UG Legon, UDS, UPSA, and GIMPA. Three core panels addressed Education and Training, Transition and Employment/Parent Advocacy, and Policy and Systems Change. A virtual exhibition showcased crafts produced by students of the Duperon Learning Center.

The conference concluded with a closing address by Prof. Joseph Ofori Dankwa and a vote of thanks by Dr. Dseagu, reaffirming the global commitment to inclusive education and dignified employment for persons with disabilities. Accessibility for all participants was ensured through sign language interpretation, live transcripts, and visual and audio supports.