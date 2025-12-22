Nigeria: Abu, Chinese University Revive Double Degree Programme to Boost Tech Skills

22 December 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)

ABU's Director of Public Affairs, Auwalu Umar, disclosed this in a statement to journalists in Zaria on Sunday.

Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, and the Central South University (CSU), China, are to expand their 3+2 double degree partnership, aimed at deepening technology education and skills development in Nigeria.

ABU's Director of Public Affairs, Auwalu Umar, disclosed this in a statement to journalists in Zaria on Sunday.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He said that the decision to reactivate the partnership followed a virtual meeting on 19 December, underscoring renewed commitment to international collaboration to strengthen engineering, science and technology education.

He explained that the partnership, initiated in 2017 under the China-Africa Cooperation framework, allows students to study three years at ABU, and two years at CSU, earning degrees from both institutions.

"The programme commenced in 2018 with 45 ABU students studying in China, but was disrupted in 2021 by COVID-19 lockdowns, though it demonstrated strong benefits of cross-border academic cooperation globally," he said.

According to the statement, the Vice-Chancellor of ABU, Adamu Ahmed, described the initiative as a flagship model for engineering education.

He added that the initiative also strengthens global partnerships, boosts technology transfer, innovation, research capacity and human capital development in Nigeria.

The VC welcomed the expansion plans covering staff exchange, joint research supervision, renewable energy, computer engineering, and medical sciences.

He described the ABU-CSU partnership as a strong example of China-Africa cooperation in technology advancement.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.