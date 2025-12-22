Nigeria: Abu, Chinese University Revive Double Degree Programme to Boost Tech Skills

ABU's Director of Public Affairs, Auwalu Umar, disclosed this in a statement to journalists in Zaria on Sunday.

Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, and the Central South University (CSU), China, are to expand their 3+2 double degree partnership, aimed at deepening technology education and skills development in Nigeria.

ABU's Director of Public Affairs, Auwalu Umar, disclosed this in a statement to journalists in Zaria on Sunday.

He said that the decision to reactivate the partnership followed a virtual meeting on 19 December, underscoring renewed commitment to international collaboration to strengthen engineering, science and technology education.

He explained that the partnership, initiated in 2017 under the China-Africa Cooperation framework, allows students to study three years at ABU, and two years at CSU, earning degrees from both institutions.

"The programme commenced in 2018 with 45 ABU students studying in China, but was disrupted in 2021 by COVID-19 lockdowns, though it demonstrated strong benefits of cross-border academic cooperation globally," he said.

According to the statement, the Vice-Chancellor of ABU, Adamu Ahmed, described the initiative as a flagship model for engineering education.

He added that the initiative also strengthens global partnerships, boosts technology transfer, innovation, research capacity and human capital development in Nigeria.

The VC welcomed the expansion plans covering staff exchange, joint research supervision, renewable energy, computer engineering, and medical sciences.

He described the ABU-CSU partnership as a strong example of China-Africa cooperation in technology advancement.