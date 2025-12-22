Nigeria: Why I Spoke Out On Alleged Persecution of Christians in Nigeria - Nicki Minaj

"We're not backing down anymore. We are not going to be silenced by bullies," Nicki Minaj said.

American rapper Nicki Minaj has explained why she has repeatedly spoken publicly about the alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria, citing her personal ties to the country and concerns raised by reports of attacks on worshippers.

Ms Minaj, 42, made the remarks during a surprise appearance at AmericaFest on Sunday in Phoenix, Arizona, while responding to a question from Erika Kirk, the widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Mr Kirk was assassinated on 10 September while on stage at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah for an event of a conservative youth organisation, Turning Point USA (TPUSA), which he co-founded.

AmericaFest is an annual gathering organised by TPUSA.

This is not the first time the Grammy-winning rapper has raised the issue. In November, she also spoke at a United Nations-related event in New York, where she alleged that Christians in Nigeria were being targeted, displaced from their homes and killed.

Explaining her motivation at AmericaFest, Ms Minaj said Nigeria holds personal significance for her.

"Nigeria is a place I have always loved," she said. "Someone very dear to me, my pastor, is Nigerian, and I have lots of Nigerian Barbz," she added, referring to members of her global fan base.

Intimidation of Christians

She said she felt compelled to speak out against what she described as the intimidation of Christians globally.

"We're not backing down anymore. We are not going to be silenced by bullies," Ms Minaj said. "We will speak up for Christians wherever they are in this world."

The rapper urged Christians to remember those she said were forced to worship in hiding.

"Every time we pray in fellowship, we have to remember the people who are right now hiding to pray, and we have to pray for them," she said.

Ms Minaj had earlier shared a screenshot of a post by former United States President Donald Trump on his Truth Social platform, in which he wrote on 31 October that "Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria."

Reacting to the post on 1 November, Ms Minaj said it made her reflect on religious freedom in the United States.

"Reading this made me feel a deep sense of gratitude," she wrote. "We live in a country where we can freely worship God. No group should ever be persecuted for practising their religion."

At AmericaFest, the rapper also praised Mr Trump and Vice President JD Vance, while noting that Christians, in her view, also face challenges in the United States.

"Christians have been persecuted right here in our country in different ways," she said.

However, the Federal Government of Nigeria has consistently rejected claims of a genocide or systematic persecution of Christians in the country. Nigerian authorities have maintained that violent attacks, particularly in the North and Middle Belt regions, are rooted in security challenges such as terrorism, banditry and communal conflicts, rather than religious targeting. They added that people with diverse religious leanings have fallen victim of the insecurity in different parts of the country.