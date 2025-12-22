Nigeria: Govt Declares Dec 25, 26, Jan 1 Public Holidays

ABUJA: The Federal Government has declared Thursday, December 25 and Friday, December 26, 2025, as public holidays to mark Christmas and Boxing Day.

The government also declared Thursday, January 1, 2026, as a public holiday for the New Year celebration.

In a statement on Monday, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, Dr Magdalene Ajayi, said the announcement was made by the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who spoke on behalf of the Federal Government.

Dr Tunji-Ojo extended warm Christmas and New Year greetings to Christians in Nigeria and around the world, as well as to all citizens, emphasising that the festive season offers an important moment to reflect on the virtues of love, peace, humility and sacrifice embodied in the birth of Jesus Christ.

He said such values remain essential to strengthening unity, tolerance and harmony across the country.

He urged Nigerians--regardless of religious or ethnic identity--to use the season to pray for national peace, security and progress, while supporting the Federal Government's broader efforts toward development and cohesion.

"The Christmas season and the New Year present an opportunity for Nigerians to strengthen the bonds of unity, show compassion to one another, and renew our collective commitment to nation-building," the Minister stated.

Dr. Tunji-Ojo also appealed to citizens to remain law-abiding, vigilant and moderate in their celebrations, and to cooperate with security agencies to ensure a peaceful and safe holiday period.

He wished all Nigerians a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.