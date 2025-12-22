Ghana: High Court Dismisses Suit Against Lanma Land

THE Adentan High Court has dismissed a suit filed by Decorbuild Limited seeking to appropriate 3.78 acre land at Madina in the Greater Accra Region.

The court, presided over by Justice Enyonam Adinyira, indicated that there is enough evidence to prove that the land has been in possession of the La Nkwantanang Madina Municipal Assembly (LaNMA) since 1983.

It also placed an order directed at the Lands Commission to set aside the land Title Certificate number GA38280 allegedly issued to the plaintiff.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The court awarded GH¢25,000 cost as damages for trespass and for loss of revenue from the shops being constructed on the land.

Related Articles

An order of perpetual injunction restraining the plaintiffs either by itself, servants, workmen, agents privies and assigns from going into the land in dispute and or putting up any conduct inconsistent with the 2nd defendants title ownership of the land.

The Plaintiffs had asked the court to declare the defendants as trespassers to the land, recovery of the land from defendants and or order of perpetual injunction, restraining the defendants, their privies or whomsoever from developing, building, selling, assigning among others over the land subject matter of the suit.

The Plaintiffs in its submission also stated that it acquired the land in dispute from the original owners of La Nkwantanang Nokoitse We, in 2011 and registered same with the land commission and obtain a land certificate No.GA38280 and in possession till date.

The 1st defendants, who entered conditional appearance on July 5, 2022, made counter claims that the land indispute was acquired through the government of the Republic of Ghana under Executive instrument 21(E.1.21) in 1983 for Madina District Administration offices and that it moved to the land in dispute to construct stores at the express instructions from the 2nd defendants and, therefore, not a trespasser while the 2nd defendants also claims that any purported land title certificate issued to the plaintiff was procured fraudulently.

But the court in its ruling, stated that it is not in dispute that plaintiff and its activities are well known to the 2nd defendants, and from evidence before the court indicates that plaintiff manages the Madina lorry park and the second defendants has been on the land since 1983, therefore, to succeed on this issue, the plaintiff must prove on a balance of probabilities that it acquired the land title certificate bonafide and that it went through all the processes for the land acquisition of the land certificate with notice to the assembly.

Furthermore, the court noted that the search report being exhibit E tendered by the plaintiff indicates the whole land is state acquired land E121, yet plaintiffs own indenture does not explain how the portion of land in their indenture and land certificate which is within the portion acquired by the state reverted to their grantors, the Nikoitse We Family, and does not also states that the Nikoitse Family had permission of the assembly to grant land to the Plaintiff adding that, "it is where land is compulsory acquired by the state it extinguishes any claim or interest in the land including the right of the original owners of the land."

It indicated that the land title certificate (Exhibit G) in possession of the plaintiff was issued when the land title registration act 1986 (PNDC 152) and land title regulations, 1986 (L11341) were in force citing that "there is no evidence before this court that exhibit went through this crucial process under the law before the land title certificate was issued to the plaintiff, affecting land acquired by the state about 39 years earlier."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The court also elaborated that regulations 54 of the land title registration regulations, 1986 (L1134) required that for every application for registration under the land title registration law 1986 (PNDCL 152) the requirement for publication is mandatory to enable people who have interest in land, the subject of the application to file caveats if necessary and to avoid fraudulent and multiple registration of lands saying "There is no evidence before the court that Exhibition G went through this crucial process under the law before the land title was issued to the plaintiff affecting land acquired by the state about 39 years ago."