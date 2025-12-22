Liberia: 'I Came to Rescue Liberia.'

In an end-of-year message during his first radio appearance as 2025 draws to a close, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr has reaffirmed his administration's unwavering determination to rebuild Liberia, restore public confidence in governance, and improve the living conditions of ordinary citizens.

Speaking in an interview on the state radio, President Boakai said his decision to seek the presidency was driven by a clear national mission to rescue Liberia from years of economic hardship, weak institutions, and declining public trust.

"I came in to rescue Liberia. My real job here is to make sure we give our people a better life," President Boakai declared.

The President emphasized that his administration is squarely focused on economic recovery, job creation, and expanding access to essential social services, including education, healthcare, electricity, and modern infrastructure.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He stressed that leadership must no longer be detached from the daily struggles of the Liberian people.

"The job I have is now. I don't worry about 2029," he said, signaling a results-driven approach rather than political calculations.

Addressing water and basic services, President Boakai announced a decisive shift from symbolic gestures to long-term, sustainable development.

"I will never dedicate a hand pump. We must give water that will flow to people's homes," he stated.

On integrity in public service, the President warned against selfish exploitation of state resources.

"If we all chop our own, what will be left for the future of the country?" he asked.

Speaking on job creation and concession agreements, President Boakai underscored the need for value addition and due process, particularly in the extractive sector.

"We want iron ore to be mined here and processed here. But contracts must take time, at least two years, before they go to the Legislature. Job creation is about timing and doing things right," he explained.

Responding to questions on corruption, the President reaffirmed his administration's respect for due process and the rule of law.

"When someone is accused of corruption, it does not mean they are corrupt. We are giving the LACC and other institutions time to investigate before prosecution. Institutions like the MCC grade us on these standards, and we must respect the process," he said.

President Boakai disclosed that funds from the Millennium Challenge Compact will be invested in critical national priorities.

"Roads, health, and electricity, this is where we will invest the MCC funds," he announced.

Highlighting infrastructure as the backbone of development, he outlined an ambitious road agenda.

"Road One, Road Two, Road Three, because without roads, you cannot run a country," he said, adding confidently, "Liberia will be the destination of Africa."

Meanwhile, President Boakai clarified that the reported US$10 million project in Foya, Lofa County, is not a personal undertaking but a Mano River Union (MRU) initiative aimed at promoting regional peace and cooperation.

He explained that the facility, when completed, will serve as a peace and conflict-resolution center for leaders of the MRU, which comprises Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, and Côte d'Ivoire. The President dismissed claims that the project is his private property or a retirement home, stressing that it is not being financed with government or taxpayers' money for personal use.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

President Boakai further disclosed that he already owns a private residence in Foya, noting that the house has been occupied and used by a non-governmental organization for several years.

Urging citizens to disregard misinformation, the President reaffirmed his commitment to transparency, accountability, and responsible leadership.

While acknowledging the depth of Liberia's social and economic challenges, President Boakai expressed optimism that unity, discipline, and principled leadership can reposition the nation on a path toward sustainable development and shared prosperity.

As expectations remain high across the country, the President's message signals a renewed push to restore hope and confidence in governance, leaving Liberians watching closely for tangible results that transform bold words into meaningful change in their daily lives. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah