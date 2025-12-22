Liberia: 'Armed Robbers'

MARYLAND COUNTY — After receiving a rousing welcome from citizens, House Speaker Richard N. Koon has sharply criticized the former Weah administration, describing it as "armed robbers" who, according to him, severely damaged Liberia's national house.

Speaker Koon made the remarks during two separate citizens' engagements in Pleebo and Harper, where he addressed concerns about why President Joseph Nyema Boakai has not yet embarked on a nationwide county tour since taking office.

According to the Speaker, President Boakai's delay is not out of neglect but a deliberate decision to first rebuild a country he said was "destroyed" by the previous administration.

The Speaker explained his position through a parable, comparing Liberia to a house ransacked by armed robbers.

"When armed robbers visit your house, and God bless you to escape, when you come back, what will you see?" Speaker Koon asked the crowd.

"Your television will be gone, your bed scattered, your chairs outside, your clothes thrown everywhere."

He continued, "That is what the armed robbers did to Liberia. President Boakai is now putting the house back together, bringing the chairs back into the living room, hanging the clothes properly, fixing the house before he tours the country."

Speaker Koon emphasized that President Boakai believes fixing the country must come before ceremonial visits, noting that the President wants to ensure stability and progress before engaging citizens nationwide.

"The President said if he doesn't fix the house first, he will not tour the country," Koon said.

"He wants to make sure the armed robbers do not come back again to destroy it."

Addressing the political future, the Speaker issued a warning ahead of the 2029 elections, urging Liberians to make responsible choices.

"If you are not careful in 2029 and you bring back the armed robbers, they will not only scatter the house, they will take the roof, carry the blocks, and remove everything," he cautioned.

Speaker Koon reassured citizens that President Boakai remains committed to visiting all counties and promised that the long-awaited county tour will begin next year.

"The old man is working, putting the house in order," he said. "He is coming next year, and he will explain everything himself. For now, accept the fact that the President is working for the Liberian people."

The Speaker is currently touring Liberia's fifteen counties, with particular focus on the southeastern region, including Maryland County, to engage citizens and gather firsthand information on their needs and concerns.

He was accompanied by River Gee County Representative Alex Paul, among other officials.

He emphasized that the government has made notable efforts under the leadership of President Joseph Nyema Boakai, whom Liberians elected during the 2023 general and presidential elections.