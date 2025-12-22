Liberia: Boakai Not Worry About 2029

Amid ongoing speculation and mixed opinions about whether President Joseph N. Boakai will pursue another term in the 2029 presidential election, the President has made it clear that his attention is firmly on the present.

President Boakai stated that his current role provides sufficient responsibility and that he is not preoccupied with the 2029 political race.

Across Liberia and within its diaspora, citizens continue to debate President Boakai's potential return to the presidency in 2029. This debate is often colored by considerations of his age, health, leadership effectiveness, and physical stamina.

On November 30, 2025, President Boakai marked his 81st birthday, a day celebrated nationwide with well-wishes, tributes to his public service, and messages of hope for the country's future. These tributes came from all corners of Liberian society, including the U.S. Embassy in Monrovia, which highlighted his longstanding dedication to education and national development.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

However, if Boakai were to seek re-election, he would be 85 years old in 2029, the year Liberians will return to the polls to elect a new president and legislative representatives.

During the heated 2023 election season, negotiations between political parties and the Unity Party over the vice-presidential slot sparked rumors that, because of his age, President Boakai would serve only a single term. According to these reports, whoever served as his vice president would be positioned as the Unity Party's leading presidential candidate in 2029.

Since assuming office, President Boakai's health and physical condition have been the subject of both concern and admiration. While some observers point to health challenges, others compare his resilience favorably to that of other African leaders, such as Cameroon's long-serving President, and see him as a credible contender for another term.

Despite the ongoing public conversation, President Boakai has remained noncommittal about his intentions for 2029.

In a recent appearance on the ELBC Morning Show, where he engaged with citizens and responded to questions about a potential re-election bid, he reiterated his commitment to the present:

"2029 notwithstanding, let us concentrate on what will happen between now and that time. Let's concentrate on improving the lives of our people. People have been deprived for too long, so let me leave that. For now, I appreciate the effort, but I want to say that we should begin to work; we have only gone two years, and so, I am saying let's leave that," President Boakai stated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He clarified that, while his administration is planning, priority remains on the nation's immediate needs and progress. "We are working towards 2029. We have six years, and so we are doing just that. We are not competing but want to move the country forward," he added.

When pressed further about what he would do if the Liberian people requested his candidacy in 2029, President Boakai replied, "I am here to work till 2029. The job I have is now; I don't worry about 2029."

Meanwhile, President Boakai highlighted several key initiatives his administration is pursuing outside of the political arena. Beyond ongoing road infrastructure projects, he emphasized efforts to expand access to education, agriculture, and national connectivity.

Among the notable announcements were plans to launch a national airline to serve all 15 Liberian counties, making travel more efficient, and to construct a National Football Academy in Bong County.

"We're going to start a national airline that will be flying in the counties. If you don't want to go by road, you can fly; road travel speeds up progress. Also, I am telling you today that I will build a football academy in Bong County. We already committed to that. This is to make our young people's lives more interesting," President Boakai disclosed. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.