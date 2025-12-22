Liberia: Embassy of India Organizes 'India-Liberia Tourism Partnership' Seminar

The Embassy of India, Monrovia, organized a seminar on 'India-Liberia Tourism Partnership' on 19 December 2025 to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the tourism sector and promote Indian tourism, with a focus on the Indian states of Gujarat and Rajasthan. This was the third such seminar organized since the opening of the resident Indian Mission in Liberia in 2021.

Hon. Princess Eva Cooper, Director General of the Liberia National Tourism Authority (LNTA), graced the event as the Chief Guest. Other speakers included Hon. O. Natty B. Davis, President of the Liberia Chamber of Commerce; Hon. Natt Bayjay, Deputy Minister for Technical Services; and Mr. Shankar Jhamnani, CEO, Lucky Pharmacy and Executive Council Member of Liberia Chamber of Commerce.

The seminar focused on promoting tourism collaboration between India and Liberia, with special emphasis on the Indian states of Gujarat and Rajasthan, which are renowned for their rich cultural heritage, architecture, wildlife, crafts, cuisine, and festivals. Presentations were made by Indian travel agents operating in Liberia, highlighting tourist attractions in these states. The Liberia National Tourism Authority also made a presentation on Liberia's tourism potential, including ecotourism, heritage tourism, and experiential travel.

In his address, Ambassador of India to Liberia, H.E. Shri Manoj Bihari Verma, welcomed the participants and extended advance Christmas and New Year greetings. The Ambassador shared his experiences of visiting several tourist destinations in Liberia, including Salala, Nimba, Kpatawee Waterfall, Buchanan, Providence Island, the National Museum, and Libassa Ecolodge, and highlighted Liberia's immense tourism potential.

The Ambassador also reviewed the Embassy's key engagements during the past year, including youth outreach initiatives, cultural events such as Diwali and the International Day of Yoga and a seminar on the contribution of the Indian diaspora to India-Liberia relations. He noted the steady growth in bilateral trade, which reached USD 396 million in 2024-25, marking a 54% increase over the previous year, with Liberia's exports to India growing by 64%. He also underlined the ease of travel facilitated by streamlined visa services and India's e-visa facility, as well as the growing utilization of capacity-building opportunities, with around 150 Liberians travelling to India in 2025 under various training and scholarship programmes.

Highlighting the importance of tourism as a bridge between people and cultures, the Ambassador expressed confidence that such events would open new avenues for tourism exchange and cooperation. He reaffirmed India's commitment to deepening people-to-people ties and expanding cooperation with Liberia across sectors.

The seminar was attended by Indian and Liberian travel agents, members of the Indian business community, senior media representatives, and other stakeholders, and provided a useful platform for networking, exchange of ideas, and exploration of future partnerships.