Liberia: Violence Surges in Todee Due to Lack of Police Presence

Violence is on the rise in Sunkey Town, Pleemu Clan, Todee District, Montserrado County, as residents report growing lawlessness in the community, attributing the surge to the persistent absence of police officers in the area.

This publication recently visited the area and spoke to residents about the situation, inquiring about its impact on health, security, and livelihoods.

Those interviewed described the situation as alarming, citing the lack of police presence as a major factor driving the rise in violence.

One resident, Princess J. Benda, told this publication that the only authorities assisting the community are the local community watch forum and the traditional chiefs. She noted that, despite their intervention, challenges remain. "Before some issues reach the police, the town chief, and the community watch forum have already intervened," she said.

She explained that when someone is involved in an incident, the community watch forum usually asks who witnessed the event. If you confirm you were present, you may be handcuffed and taken to provide testimony as an eyewitness.

However, she said that because it is the community watch forum, most people have little regard for their intervention and continue to be violent, knowing the issue will be handled locally.

Benda recounted recent incidents, saying, "Last month, a man in the area called Messinteh killed his partner over a boyfriend and phone dispute. Just a few days ago, a young man stabbed his friend in the stomach with a knife because the friend received a promotion that he did not."

Additionally, Miata Cooper told us that a week ago, an unidentified two-year-old child was killed, and the body was thrown into the nearby river, where it was later discovered. She also mentioned that someone attempted to burn down a friend's hut over a dispute.

When asked why residents have not acted against these crimes, Cooper explained that the police are far from them. "The area has smaller villages, and the nearest police stations are at Todee Junction and Morris Farm," she said.

However, she added that if there were a police station nearby, the situation would not be as severe.

Residents are now calling on the government to establish a police station in the area to help reduce crime.

Cooper added that delays in police response often force victims to ignore some cases. "Sometimes a boyfriend beats someone, and before they decide to go to the police, they let it go because of the distance," she said.

She concluded, "We really want police presence here. If officers are stationed nearby, the level of crime will slow down in the area."- Othello B. Garblah.