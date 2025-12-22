Liberia: 'Petroleum Is Vital to Our Nation's Development.'

In his statement unveiling NOCAL's new headquarters on 3rd Street in Sinkor, Monrovia, President Boakai states that petroleum resources are not optional but a driver of economic transformation.

"This is a strategic milestone for our oil sector, and this headquarters must serve as a center of accountability, innovation, and results.

The Liberian leader called for concrete reforms in the petroleum sector, indicating that it is key to national development, energy security, and economic growth.

"The effective management of our petroleum resources is not optional; it is central to Liberia's economic transformation and long-term energy security," President Boakai said.

President Boakai hailed NOCAL's efforts but urged a more robust, results-oriented approach to improving Liberia's petroleum sector.

According to him, the new headquarters is intended to strengthen institutional capacity, improve coordination, and enhance operational efficiency at NOCAL.

President Boakai calls for a collaborative approach among government institutions, private sector actors, and development partners to attract investment, modernize infrastructure, and stabilize the petroleum market. He encouraged NOCAL to take an active role in policy implementation, supply reliability, and sector coordination.

For his part, Chief Executive Officer and President of NOCAL, Fabian M. Lai, assures NOCAL's commitment to improving the energy sector that drives development.

According to Lai, the building signifies NOCAL's longstanding vision for Liberia's energy future. "This new headquarters is more than just an office building; it's a statement. It enhances NOCAL's corporate governance, operational efficiency, safety, and commitment, but more importantly, it heralds the vision to rebrand NOCAL as an integrated oil and gas company, Lai said.

Briefly, building contractor and BMC Group Chief Executive Officer Hassan Kobeissi describes the unveiling of the NOCAL as "vision meets with action for progress."

Kobeisis States, the building is not only a structure but also a place that will house ideas, strategies, and innovations shaping Liberia's energy future.

"Today, as we unveil this headquarters, we are also unveiling a brighter future that will demand accountability, responsibility, and a shared dedication for a better Liberia," Kobeissi added.

He commended the government of Liberia for entrusting the BMC group, an entity committed to reshaping Liberia's infrastructure development. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.