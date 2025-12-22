Liberia: The Ratification of the Ivanhoe/Hpx Deal: Its Implications for National Interests

editorial

Last week, the Liberian Senate unanimously voted to concur with the House of Representatives in ratifying the Ivanhoe/HPX access agreement. This decision was made despite explicit warnings and recommendations from the Senate's own Joint Committee.

The Joint Committee conducted a thorough investigation into the agreement and identified several flaws, presenting a series of amendments to safeguard Liberia's interests.

The Senate Joint Committee's review of the Ivanhoe agreement yielded critical insights. It led to several recommendations, among them an Infrastructure Commitment mandating that the 25-mile heavy-haul road from the Guinea-Liberia border to Tokadeh be fully paved before any iron ore haulage commences.

Another critical component of the recommendation is the Automatic Termination Clause: If the Government of Guinea does not approve the transshipment of Guinean iron ore through Liberia within five years, the agreement should automatically terminate.

The clause was inserted due to ongoing development in Guinea, following the construction of its own railway and the decision to ship all ores through Guinea rather than Liberia.

However, despite the Joint Committee's well-founded recommendations, members of the Senate Joint Committee declined to sign on to their own findings, leaving 24 senators to choose to ratify the Ivanhoe/HPX agreement without incorporating these crucial amendments.

This action raises significant concerns regarding the protection of Liberia's national interests. The agreement's outcome depends not only on another country's (Guinea's) affirmation but also on the necessary infrastructure and regulatory safeguards.

By bypassing the Committee's recommendations, the Legislature has exposed Liberia to potential risks, including the loss of key infrastructure development opportunities and diminished control over its own assets. The decision also undermines the prospect of fair and transparent management of community projects and the agreement's financial terms.

Moreover, ratifying the Ivanhoe/HPX access agreement in its current form is a missed opportunity to reinforce Liberia's negotiating position and secure long-term benefits for its people.

The lack of explicit protection and amendments leaves the nation's interests vulnerable to external factors and contractual ambiguities.

As the saying goes, "what is not done well is not done at all." The Senate's decision to overlook the Joint Committee's recommendations is a setback for Liberia, potentially denying the country the infrastructure development and economic gains it deserves.

At the height of ratifying any future agreements, prioritizing transparency, accountability, and the safeguarding of national interests should take precedence over expediency or external influence.

Ratifying the Ivanhoe/HPX concession without addressing its flaws is a critical misstep. Moving forward, the Legislature must ensure that all agreements undergo rigorous scrutiny and meaningful amendment to serve Liberia's development and sovereignty truly. Only by doing so can the nation avoid similar pitfalls and build a foundation for sustainable progress.