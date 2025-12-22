Nigerian Govt Declares Public Holidays for Christmas, New Year

22 December 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)

Mr Tunji-Ojo extended warm greetings to Christians in Nigeria and around the world, as well as to Nigerians in general.

The federal government on Monday declared 25 and 26 December and 1 January 2026 as public holidays to mark the Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year celebrations.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, gave the announcement in a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Magdalene Ajani, in Abuja.

He urged Christians to reflect on the virtues of love, peace, humility, and sacrifice exemplified by the birth of Jesus Christ, describing these values as essential for national unity, tolerance, and harmony.

The minister also urged all Nigerians to use the festive season to pray for the country's peace, security, and continued progress, while supporting government efforts at national development and cohesion.

"The Christmas season and the New Year present an opportunity for Nigerians to strengthen the bonds of unity, show compassion to one another, and renew our collective commitment to nation-building," he said.

Mr Tunji-Ojo also enjoined citizens to remain law-abiding, security-conscious and moderate in their celebrations, while cooperating with security agencies to ensure a peaceful festive period.

He wished all Nigerians a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

