West Africa: Benin Republic, Seamfix Digitise Passport Renewals for Diaspora

Provider of digital identity and biometric solutions supporting institutions across Africa and globally, Seamfix, has developed ePass, a self-service digital passport renewal application for citizens of the Republic of Benin.

According to a statement, the application is powered by GovSmart, Seamfix's government digital identity and service delivery platform, and was delivered in collaboration with the Government of the Republic of Benin.

The statement reads in part: "The ePass application enables Beninese citizens living abroad to apply for and renew their international passports fully online, without visiting embassies or consular offices.

"Through a secure mobile application, eligible citizens can complete their passport renewal from their homes, submit biometric data, upload required documents, make payments, track application status in real time, and receive their renewed passports via courier delivery or embassy pickup."

Quoting the Group Chief Executive Officer of Seamfix, Chimezie Emewulu, the statement said: "At Seamfix, our goal is simple: enabling people to securely prove who they are so they can access the opportunities they deserve. With ePass, distance is no longer a barrier to trusted identification or access to essential government service.

"Our UK-based operations, with direct access to global banking and payment infrastructure, allow us to support governments and citizens seamlessly across Africa and globally. By eliminating the need for long-distance travel, time away from work or school, and extended embassy visits for biometric capture, ePass expands equal access to public services and reinforces every individual's right to their identity."

Quoting Chief Operating Officer of Seamfix, Frank Atube, the statement said: "GovSmart provides governments with a scalable foundation for secure digital service delivery. The ePass deployment demonstrates how digital identity systems can be designed to meet national requirements while remaining secure, inclusive, and scalable. It shows that governments can modernise critical citizen services without compromising control, compliance, or future expansion."