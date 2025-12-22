Liberia: Konneh Says Senate Short-Circuited Due Process in Rush to Ratify Ivanhoe Deal

Gbarpolu County Senator Amara M. Konneh says his decision to abstain from the Liberian Senate's vote ratifying the concession and access agreement between the Government of Liberia and Ivanhoe Atlantic Inc. was driven not by opposition to American investment, but by what he described as a serious breach of legislative procedure that ultimately deprived the public of stronger protections and benefits.

In a detailed statement posted to his Facebook page last Friday, one day after the agreement was passed, Konneh disclosed that the Senate Plenary rejected a Joint Committee report meant to guide amendments to the Concession and Access Agreement (CAA), citing insufficient signatures. The rejection, he said, effectively sidelined weeks of committee work and a public hearing intended to refine the deal before ratification.

According to Konneh, the Senate had earlier appointed Saah Joseph to chair a Joint Committee mandated to review the CAA and recommend amendments. That committee concluded its deliberations on last Wednesday and was prepared to present its report the following day. However, when the report came before Plenary, lawmakers declined to consider it, a move Konneh said "undermined the outcome of the public hearing" and weakened the Legislature's ability to optimize development outcomes for Liberia.

"This outright dismissal robbed the Liberian people of the opportunity to strengthen an otherwise reasonable agreement," Konneh said, adding that the episode raised troubling questions about whether similar procedural shortcuts would be tolerated in the United States, given its long-standing investments in strengthening Liberia's democratic institutions.

Sen. Konneh revealed that the rejected report proposed a series of amendments that, if adopted, would have significantly altered the structure and safeguards of the Ivanhoe agreement. Among them was a requirement that Ivanhoe fully pave the 25-mile heavy-haul road from the Guinea-Liberia border to Tokadeh before transporting any iron ore, as well as provisions to ensure that community development funds are implemented independently, rather than directly by the concessionaire.

The committee also recommended that Ivanhoe be explicitly required to construct the rail line linking the Guinean mine to the Tokadeh rail connection within two years of commercial production, in line with the feasibility studies referenced by the Executive. Another key proposal would have reclassified Ivanhoe's reported US$37 million payment upon ratification as a nonrefundable signature bonus rather than a loan or advance, an issue that has fueled public debate over the fiscal integrity of the deal.

Financial terms were also targeted. The report proposed raising the rail access fee from the current range of US$1.55-US$1.95 per ton to US$2.00-US$3.00 per ton, potentially increasing long-term government revenue. It also sought to automatically terminate the agreement if Guinea fails to approve the transshipment of Guinean iron ore through Liberia within five years, addressing lingering uncertainty over cross-border approvals.

The committee warned that the agreement repeatedly references a National Rail Authority and an "NRA Act" that do not yet exist. To avoid future legal exposure, it proposed language safeguarding the Legislature's constitutional authority to establish such an authority without triggering contractual default or liability.

By bypassing the report, Konneh argued, the Senate forfeited a rare opportunity to recalibrate the agreement in favor of stronger public oversight, clearer obligations and reduced sovereign risk.

Despite his abstention, Konneh stopped short of rejecting the agreement outright. He praised Senator Joseph and the Joint Committee for what he called "due diligence" in reviewing the House of Representatives' version of the agreement and thanked them for their efforts to secure better terms for Liberia.

Sen. Konneh said the Senate now bears a heightened responsibility to rigorously oversee implementation of the ratified agreement. "As we move forward, the Senate must remain vigilant and hold Ivanhoe and the Executive to the agreement it has ratified," he said, pledging to work with colleagues to ensure that oversight is carried out.