Monrovia — Participants at a three-day Mano River Union (MRU) regional validation workshop adopted a landmark communiqué in Monrovia on December 18, 2025, calling for the establishment and operationalization of a MRU Transboundary Water Nucleic Acid Management Office.

The workshop, held from December 16 to 18 under the NUVAD-X framework, convened government officials, technical experts, and development partners from MRU member states to review the institutional, technical, and financial challenges facing transboundary water governance in the region.

Over the course of the deliberations, participants worked collaboratively to identify actionable strategies to enhance regional coordination, mobilize international financing, and promote inclusive, sustainable, and legally grounded governance of shared water resources.

At the conclusion of the workshop, delegates endorsed a comprehensive set of recommendations aimed at strengthening the legal and operational framework for transboundary water management.

Among the most prominent proposals is a call for Liberia and Guinea to accelerate their accession to the 1992 Water Convention, a step participants highlighted as critical to creating an enabling institutional environment for attracting external funding and enhancing legal cooperation among MRU member states.

The communiqué further urges the MRU General Secretariat, in coordination with member states, to conduct wide-reaching information, awareness, and outreach campaigns designed to foster public understanding and ownership of the legal instruments establishing the Transboundary Water Nucleic Acid Management Office. Such measures are expected to strengthen stakeholder engagement and ensure that regional water governance remains inclusive and transparent.

Recognizing the importance of science-based decision-making, the workshop recommended the establishment of a Water Resource Observatory to support systematic monitoring, research, and data collection once the new office becomes fully operational and financially self-sustaining. To address transitional operational challenges, participants proposed an interim administrative arrangement, recommending that the MRU Secretary appoint, on a temporary basis, the MRU expert who led the project to establish the office. This, participants noted, would ensure continuity and a smooth operational take-off for the new management body.

Other recommendations included harmonizing the English and French versions of the legal texts to prevent inconsistencies and submitting the draft instruments to sectoral ministers in member states for formal review and approval. Delegates emphasized that these steps are essential to ensuring the credibility, functionality, and long-term sustainability of the Transboundary Water Nucleic Acid Management Office.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, MRU Deputy Secretary General, Madam Ama Gborie Foday, commended the quality and depth of engagement during the three-day workshop. She described the process as highly consultative and expressed confidence that the outcomes would withstand ministerial scrutiny.

"It's been a brilliant three days. I have a good feeling that this will be a strong document we can confidently present to our ministers. I thank all delegates, facilitators, and partners for their unwavering commitment," she said, highlighting the dedication and professionalism displayed throughout the workshop.

Workshop participants also expressed deep appreciation to the Government and people of Liberia for their warm hospitality, as well as to technical and financial partners who have provided sustained support to regional water governance initiatives.