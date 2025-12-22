Nigeria: United States Reaffirms Commitment to Health Assistance in Nigeria to Save Lives and Alleviate Suffering

press release

Abuja — The United States remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting the health and well-being of the Nigerian people as part of the America First Global Health Strategy, released by the U.S. Department of State on September 18, 2025. The Strategy outlines a comprehensive vision to make America safer, stronger, and more prosperous by saving millions of lives, stopping the spread of diseases globally, and supporting countries as they build resilient, self-reliant, and durable local health systems.

This commitment is reinforced by the five-year bilateral health Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the United States and the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which prioritizes accountability, sustainability, and shared responsibility, while recognizing the critical role of Christian faith-based health care providers in reaching underserved communities.

In 2025 alone, the United States provided more than $497 million in life-saving health assistance to Nigeria, including robust support for HIV/AIDS programs through the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), as well as critical investments in malaria, maternal and child health, tuberculosis, nutrition, immunization, and global health security. These investments reflect U.S. priorities: to save lives, strengthen health systems and reduce the global spread of infectious disease.

U.S. health assistance to Nigeria includes targeted investments under a new, five-year MOU to strengthen Christian faith-based clinics and hospitals, which serve a significant portion of Nigeria's population and serve as essential partners in expanding access to integrated HIV, TB, malaria, and maternal and child health services.

Key U.S. Health Assistance to Nigeria in 2025 includes:

$336 million for HIV/AIDS prevention, care, and treatment through PEPFAR.

$73 million to combat malaria.

$50 million to improve maternal and child health.

$22 million to fight tuberculosis.

$6.5 million to improve nutrition outcomes.

$17 million to eradicate polio, eliminate measles and rubella, and strengthen immunization systems.

$10.9 million for Global Health Security.

During the period of the five-year MOU, the United States is committed to delivering targeted health assistance to Nigeria in support of U.S. national interests and global health security objectives. The United States will continue to work with the Government of Nigeria, Christian faith-based entities, and the private sector to ensure U.S. health assistance is effectively implemented, reaches intended beneficiaries, and delivers measurable results. For more information, please see the fact sheet.