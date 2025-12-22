Liberia: Afcon 2025 Kicks Off With Record $10m Prize

The 35th edition of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) burst into action this weekend, ushering in a new era for African football defined by unprecedented prize money and a commanding opening performance by host nation Morocco.

On the eve of the tournament, Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Dr. Patrice Motsepe announced a historic 43 percent increase in prize money for the champions. The winners of AFCON Morocco 2025 will now receive USD 10 million, up from the USD 7 million earned by Côte d'Ivoire after their triumph at the 2023 edition.

The increase represents a remarkable doubling of the champion's earnings over a four-year period, having risen from USD 5 million at the 2021 tournament in Cameroon. Under the revised prize structure, the runners-up will earn USD 4 million, while each of the two semi-finalists will receive USD 2.5 million.

Dr. Motsepe also signaled further financial growth for African club football, revealing that CAF is preparing significant prize money increases for both the CAF Champions League and the Confederation Cup, with official announcements expected after January 18.

Beyond the tournament itself, the CAF president outlined an ambitious USD 1 billion football development plan to be rolled out over the next eight years. The initiative is designed to ensure that all 54 CAF member associations receive USD 1 million annually for football development, a major jump from the previous allocation range of USD 200,000 to USD 400,000.

The investment will prioritize the establishment and strengthening of youth academies for both boys and girls, improve competitiveness among African clubs, and enhance governance and commercial value across the continent's football ecosystem. Dr. Motsepe also disclosed plans to reopen bidding for the 2028 and 2029 AFCON tournaments in order to maximize commercial returns while ensuring transparency and legal compliance.

Expressing confidence in Africa's global football future, Motsepe said he believes an African nation will one day win the FIFA World Cup, citing Morocco's historic semi-final appearance at the 2022 tournament in Qatar as proof of what is possible.

On the pitch, the tournament officially got underway on Sunday, December 21, at the newly constructed Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat. A colorful opening ceremony featuring performances by international star Gims and Moroccan music icon Hatim Ammor set the tone before the hosts delivered an assured performance.

Morocco's Atlas Lions opened their campaign with a convincing 2-0 victory over Comoros, thrilling a crowd of 69,500 supporters. After a tightly contested first half, Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Diaz broke the deadlock in the 56th minute with a calm and clinical finish. Ayoub El Kaabi doubled the advantage in the 74th minute with a spectacular overhead kick that sent the stadium into celebration.

Despite the loss, Comoros goalkeeper Yannick Pandor emerged as one of the standout performers, earning widespread praise after saving a first-half penalty that kept his team competitive for much of the match.

The victory extended Morocco's unbeaten record against Comoros to four wins and one draw, reinforcing their status as early favorites to lift the trophy on home soil.

The tournament will run until January 18, 2026, with matches broadcast live in 190 countries worldwide. As the competition unfolds, attention will turn to whether defending champions Côte d'Ivoire or traditional powerhouses such as Senegal can challenge Morocco's title ambitions and compete for the record-breaking USD 10 million prize.

With historic financial incentives, expanding global reach, and rising standards on and off the field, AFCON 2025 has already set the tone for a transformative chapter in African football.