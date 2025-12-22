Liberia: Courtroom Buzz As Defense Plays Alleged Ai Audio of Trump - Judge Halts Demonstration

Monrovia — Proceedings at Criminal Court "A" at the Temple of Justice were briefly disrupted when defense counsel played an alleged artificial intelligence (AI)-generated audio recording purportedly mimicking United States President Donald Trump, drawing immediate objections from the prosecution.

The defense team, led by Cllr. Arthur T. Johnson, played the audio for several minutes in an effort to demonstrate how AI technology can be used to fabricate or manipulate voice recordings. The move was aimed at challenging the credibility of audio evidence relied upon by the prosecution.

Prosecutors promptly objected on multiple grounds, and presiding Judge Roosevelt Z. Willie sustained the objection, ruling that any audio evidence must be formally disclosed to the court and opposing counsel before being introduced.

Defense Questions Authenticity of Audio Evidence

The courtroom exchange followed testimony on Thursday, December 18, 2025, by prosecution witness Reafeal Wilson, who told the court that during the investigation, defendants informed investigators that audio recordings attributed to them were allegedly generated using AI tools.

Wilson further testified that defendant Abu Kamara claimed even his child could produce similar audio recordings using artificial intelligence.

Cllr. Johnson argued that the prosecution's audio evidence lacked forensic authentication and should not be admitted in a criminal trial. Responding to questions from Judge Willie about how AI-generated voices differ from natural speech, Johnson explained that AI systems can replicate human voices by training on existing audio samples.

Alleged Trump Audio Sparks Courtroom Reaction

On Friday, December 19, 2025, the defense sought to reinforce its argument by playing what it described as an AI-generated recording of President Trump. The audio allegedly stated: "Good morning, Liberia. This is your favorite president. I want you to know that Etheridge is completely innocent. The man has not seen a box of matches in his life. To the Justice Department, stop embarrassing the man."

The recording triggered visible reactions in the courtroom before Judge Willie intervened, admonishing the defense for failing to notify the court in advance and reiterating that such demonstrations must follow proper procedure.

Despite the ruling, the defense maintained that the attempted demonstration highlighted the dangers of relying on unverified audio evidence, warning that admitting such material without forensic validation could "sink the prosecution's case."

Court Blocks Political Line of Questioning

In a separate exchange, the defense questioned Wilson about the conduct of the Liberia National Police (LNP) during the recent House of Representatives leadership impasse. Cllr. Johnson asked whether police actions during the removal of the Speaker's chair were lawful, referencing a Supreme Court ruling involving former Speaker J. Fonati Koffa and rival Speaker Richard Koon.

The prosecution objected, and the court sustained the objection.

The defense further accused the LNP of taking sides during the legislative crisis, alleging that officers assaulted lawmakers aligned with former Speaker Koffa. Johnson claimed that Wilson, acting in his official capacity, supported what the defense described as an "illegal majority bloc" and participated in actions against minority lawmakers.

Dispute Over Source of Audio Recordings

Under questioning, Wilson testified that the disputed audio recordings were obtained from open sources and media platforms. The defense countered that evidence sourced from social media is inadmissible in criminal proceedings unless supported by independent investigation and forensic analysis--particularly in an era of rapidly advancing AI technology.

The case continues as the court confronts emerging legal challenges surrounding digital evidence, artificial intelligence, and evolving standards of admissibility.