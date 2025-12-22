Gambia: UDP Govt to Provide Nationwide Water Supply After Victory

Lawyer Ousainu A.N.M. Darboe, secretary general and leader for the United Democratic Party(UDP), has assured Gambians that the UDP government will provide nationwide potable water supply if voted into office in December, 2026.

Darboe made this disclosure at the meeting in Sukuta on Thursday 19 December 2025 as part of his nationwide tour. The tour ended on Sunday 21 December with rally held in Wellingara.

Meanwhile, the tour was part of the UDP's commitment to engage communities directly, listen to concerns of Gambians across all regions, and share the party's vision for a democratic, prosperous, and united Gambia.

The UDP leader was accompanied by senior party officials, National Assembly Members, regional executives, youth and women leaders.

Darboe noted that many communities across the country face challenges with insufficient potable water supply. "Nobody will have to go out by 1a.m. to struggle fetching water. This is something that has to stop," he said.

He added that the UDP government will ensure the availability of boreholes across The Gambia, adding that his government will upgrade the Sukuta Heath center with proper facilities under his leadership.

He disclosed that one of his leadership priorities would be to effectively fight corruption in the country. Further, Darboe further made consistent calls to Gambians to carefully make up their minds in the upcoming December 5, 2026 presidential race and vote for the United Democratic Party.

The just concluded nationwide tour touched on various perspectives of national concerns which Darboe highlighted to Gambians across all regions to collectively work on for a change of government in December 2026.

In the related development, Darboe was also received by the largest crowd ever during a meeting held on Friday 20 December 2025 at the Buffer Zone in the Kanifing Municipality since the commencement of the 2025 nationwide tour.

The Buffer Zone meeting also discussed significant issues of national interest such as land security, electricity and water supply as well as youth empowerment.

Speaking at a meeting held on Saturday 20 December in Banjul, Aji Yamundow Secka, deputy party leader of the United Democratic Party blamed President Adama Barrow for not respecting the three years governance term initially agreed on by the then coalition.

She said that whether the agreement was a verbal or written agreement, Adama Barrow should have respected the agreement by not extending it beyond the agreed terms

