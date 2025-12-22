Ghana: Mahamud Iddi Wins TCL Electronics Worth Ghc100,000 in Egl's Akye3de3 Kese3 Promotion

22 December 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Mahamud Iddi has been crowned the Ultimate Akye3de3 Kese3 winner in Tamale, winning TCL electronics home appliances worth about GHC100,000.

The ceremony took place at Electroland Ghana Limited's (EGL) Northern Region Head office and showroom in Lamashegu, Tamale.

Naa Bapira Lamashegu Naa Ziblim Abdulai, Chief of Lamashegu, praised EGL for consistently giving back to the people of Tamale through such grand rewards. He urged the winner to be a good ambassador of the company.

Adiza Ibrahim, EGL's Head of Marketing, said the ongoing expansion of the showroom, expected to be recommissioned before Q2 2026 will help reduce unemployment in the region and increase manpower for the business.

Related Articles

250 lucky winners also walked away with assorted electronics from EGL for participating in the weekly and monthly draws.

EGL is Ghana's biggest consumer electronics company, distributing Samsung, Midea, TCL, ABB and owning NASCO Electronics, Homeland/Toysland.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.