Nigeria: Lagos Traffic Agency Deploys Officers, Tow Trucks During Yuletide

LASTMA's General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, said the festive season is often characterised by increased traffic arising from concerts, carnivals, religious programmes and other end-of-year events.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has unveiled an extensive traffic control and enforcement plan to ensure smooth vehicular movement across the state during the yuletide season.

In a statement on Sunday, LASTMA announced that the measures were activated in anticipation of heightened activities associated with the annual "Detty December" celebrations, which typically attract heavy traffic across Lagos.

Lagos typically experiences heavy congestion during the end-of-year period, a situation that costs residents and businesses billions of naira annually and often triggers intensified enforcement by traffic authorities.

To mitigate the expected gridlock, Mr Bakare-Oki said LASTMA had heightened its operational readiness through the deployment of experienced traffic officers, enhanced surveillance systems and round-the-clock monitoring of critical routes, commercial centres, event-prone locations and major arterial roads across the metropolis.

He urged owners and operators of event centres, clubs, lounges and other entertainment facilities to make adequate internal traffic and parking arrangements for their patrons.

Mr Bakare-Oki warned that any spillover of vehicles onto public roads that obstructs traffic flow would attract "firm and decisive enforcement actions."

He also cautioned market leaders, traders' unions and other commercial stakeholders against the illegal display of goods on roads, walkways and pedestrian paths, noting that such practices endanger pedestrians and worsen congestion.

The agency advised motorists to ensure their vehicles are in good mechanical condition before embarking on journeys during the festive period, while warning against drunk driving, speeding and other reckless behaviour on the roads.

LASTMA said its enforcement teams would remain vigilant in enforcing traffic laws relating to illegal parking, road obstruction, speeding and impaired driving throughout the yuletide season and beyond.

The authority appealed to road users to cooperate with traffic officers, obey traffic regulations and exercise patience, stressing that collective compliance is essential for a safe and hitch-free festive period.

It also disclosed that high-, medium- and low-capacity tow trucks had been deployed across the state, particularly along the Lekki-Ajah corridor, to promptly respond to vehicle breakdowns and other emergencies.

In addition, LASTMA said its 24-hour "Night Gang Duty" had been activated to monitor and regulate vehicular movement before, during and after the yuletide celebrations.

Members of the public were encouraged to report traffic emergencies through LASTMA's toll-free hotline, 080000527862.