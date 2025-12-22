Nigeria: Trish O Celebrates 18 Years With Classics and Diamonds

To mark her 18th anniversary, Trish O Couture pooled the cream of society to the Mikano Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos, last Sunday, where elegance, legacy and new beginnings intertwined.

The anniversary saw the launch of Lady Trish Diamonds as well as the unveiling of the anniversary collection themed "Classics Across All Seasons."

After nearly two decades of dressing Nigeria's most discerning women, the brand's move into fine jewellery felt both timely and inevitable.

"We already create high-end luxury apparel for women of class and distinction," explained the brand's CEO, Lady Trish Onumonu. "Jewellery, especially fine diamonds, simply completes the story."

The launch was introduced as a Luminous New Beginning.

"This is not a blind step," Onumonu emphasised. "We are walking into this with clarity, experience and purpose." From sourcing exceptional gemstones across the globe to crafting pieces of enduring value, the diamond line mirrors the same level of service and exclusivity that Trish O Couture is known for.

Conceived years ago and deeply personal in its origins, Lady Trish Diamonds arrives as a passion-led evolution of the Trish O universe.

At the heart of both brands is a shared ethos: quality without compromise.

The Trish O woman is well-travelled, style-conscious and deeply appreciative of craftsmanship. As such, couture and diamonds work effortlessly together.

"It's like adorning an already beautiful Christmas tree with the right ornaments," Onumonu noted, an analogy that felt especially apt as models glided down the runway in impeccably tailored pieces, paired with refined sparkle.

The anniversary collection was a curated edit of Trish O's most enduring silhouettes, reimagined classics drawn from 18 years of design evolution. The collection told a cohesive story of growth, from early beginnings to present-day mastery. Each look reflected improved finesse, sharper finishing and a confident design language that can rival global luxury houses.

With over 60 exquisite designs spanning the anniversary showcase, every piece was treated as a statement--carefully edited to tell a story of evolution. For Lady Trish, the journey mirrors life itself: what is present at the beginning eventually reveals itself in full form.

Marking 18 years in the industry is a milestone she does not take lightly. "Eighteen years is adulthood," she reflected. "We've been refined by experience, challenged by change, and strengthened by grace."