Nigeria/Comoros: Davido Sets the Stage As Hosts Morocco to Kickstart Against Comoros Tonight

Hosts Morocco will officially kickstart the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) against Comoros inside the iconic Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat today from 8pm local time.

It is the first time that Morocco will be returning to host the continental football showpiece since 1988 when Cameroon's Indomitable Lions defeated the Super Eagles in a controversial manner to pick the trophy. The Atlas Lions have only won the trophy once and that was as hosts in 1976 when they defeated Guinea in the final to win their only AFCON title to date. The closest that they have come to winning the trophy was in 2004 when they finished as runners up. They have just one bronze also.

Of course, the Moroccans have moved on to become the first country in Africa to reach the semi final of the World Cup in Qatar, the Atlas Lions have not hidden their intentions to host and win this tournament. They showed this determination when they breezed through the AFCON 2025 qualifiers without dropping a point. They won all six matches. They are now unbeaten since August, and that includes winning the FIFA Arab Cup in Qatar last Thursday. The Atlas Lions have not been beaten on home soil since 2009!

However, will Morocco be able to emulate last hosts Côte d'Ivoire who ended the jinx of past hosts or co-hosts not winning the trophy since Egypt 2006?

Undoubtedly, tonight's opponents Comoros pose no threat to the hosts. Comoros are enjoying their trip to Morocco for their second appearance at the AFCON. They lost in the Round of 16 in the 2021 edition. The Coelacanths are definitely going to struggle against a more compact Moroccan side brimming with experience and skill. Comoros will be more than fulfilled, defeated by a slim margin by the hosts.

Before the first whistle is blown today, Morocco will set the mood of what to expect at this edition of AFCON with a musical concert last night.

Nigeria's Music Icon, David Adeleke (aka Davido) took the centre stage when Morocco opened the AFCON festivities with a major concert at the OLM Souissi Fan Zone in Rabat. Davido was in company with French Montana and a star-studded cast of African and international artistes. According to CAF, TotalErnegies and Moroccan officials, it was designed to transform the buildup to AFCON 2025 into a celebration of African culture, creativity and youth. Davido's presence provided a strong Nigerian and Afrobeats signature.