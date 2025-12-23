Nigeria: What Tinubu's 2026 Spending Plan Means for Households, SMEs, Others

There seems to be high expectations for Nigerians in 2026 with the proposed N58.18 trillion national budget, which experts say will touch the lives of ordinary Nigerians, ease their pain points and enhance a favourable business operating environment.

President Bola Tinubu's proposed N58.18 trillion national budget for 2026, presented to the National Assembly last week, is one of the largest spending plans in Nigeria's history.

A breakdown of the proposal indicates an increased allocation for security to N5.41 trillion in the 2026 budget, compared with N4.91 trillion budgeted for 2025, translating into about 10 per cent growth over the period under review.

This, according to experts, is evidence that the government is prepared to address insecurity affecting parts of the country.

While education and health allocations remain unchanged from the 2025 figures of N3.52 trillion and N2.48 trillion respectively, spending on infrastructure has declined from N4.06 trillion in 2025 to N3.56 trillion in the proposed 2026 budget.

With N3.56 trillion allocated to infrastructure, including transport, energy and ports, analysts say this promises better connectivity, more reliable power and job creation, easing living costs through more efficient markets and reduced logistics expenses.

Beyond the headline figures, however, economists say the budget's true importance lies in how increased fiscal allocations could shape daily life for households, strengthen local communities and ease, or intensify, pressures on small businesses in the year ahead.

Economic experts who spoke to this newspaper said that at the household level, the budget signals continued heavy government involvement in the economy, with security, infrastructure and social services expected to have the most direct impact on living conditions.

Defence and security alone account for N5.41 trillion, reflecting the government's priority of tackling insecurity. Experts say that for families, improved security could mean safer travel, fewer disruptions to farming and trade, and more predictable livelihoods, particularly in communities affected by banditry and communal violence.

Reacting to the development, the director of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr Muda Yusuf, highlighted the critical nature of the appropriation priorities in the 2026 Federal Budget, emphasising their potential to significantly improve the welfare and quality of life of Nigerians.

He said: "At the forefront of these priorities is security and defence, an essential foundation for economic and social activity. A secure environment enables economic development, protects livelihoods and fosters social stability; without it, meaningful progress becomes difficult.

"The decision to prioritise security in the 2026 budget is both positive and commendable. In addition, the focus on education, health and infrastructure is equally vital. Investments in these sectors are crucial for human capital development, productivity and inclusive growth. When adequately funded and effectively executed, they can lead to substantial improvements in citizens' welfare."

He noted that the success of the budget depends on effective implementation, adding that "as the President observed, a budget is only valuable when it is brought to life through action. Timely, transparent and disciplined execution is therefore essential to ensure the 2026 budget delivers tangible benefits for Nigerians.

"It is also important to recognise that the federal government alone cannot address citizens' welfare challenges. Federal revenues provide only about half of the resources available across all tiers of government. As a result, state and local governments must play an active and proactive role.

"Sub-national governments have key responsibilities in areas such as security, providing logistical and operational support to security agencies, as well as health, education, infrastructure and agriculture. Discussions around welfare outcomes should reflect this shared responsibility.

"Focusing solely on the federal government obscures the critical contributions of state and local governments in delivering essential services."

Yusuf added that when comparing the current budget with previous ones, particularly the 2025 budget, it is clear that execution challenges persisted, as the budget was largely under-implemented.

"In this context, meaningful evaluation must focus on actual performance rather than budget size or structure. What truly matters is implementation effectiveness," he said.

He described as encouraging the President's commitment to fully executing outstanding components of the 2024 and 2025 budgets by the first quarter of next year, along with the re-enactment of the 2025 Appropriation Bill.

He also welcomed assurances that the 2026 budget would be implemented with greater urgency, backed by clear directives to the Ministers of Finance and Budget and the Director-General of the Budget Office.

"These assurances offer hope. Ultimately, the true measure of success will be how effectively the 2026 budget is implemented. If execution aligns with its priorities--security, social services and infrastructure--it could mark a significant turning point in improving Nigerians' welfare," he said.

Analysts note, however, that security spending delivers benefits indirectly and often slowly, while its opportunity cost is reflected in reduced funding for sectors with more immediate welfare impact. This concern becomes clearer when considered alongside infrastructure spending.

The proposed N3.56 trillion allocation to infrastructure and N2.47 trillion to health, or N3.52 trillion to education, combined barely exceed the defence budget. Yet infrastructure is widely regarded as the backbone of household welfare and small business survival. Improved roads and railways reduce transport costs, cut commuting times and limit food spoilage, while better power supply lowers household energy costs and reduces dependence on generators.

Development economist Dr Justin Amase said this is where ordinary Nigerians are most likely to feel the budget's impact.

"For the average Nigerian, the N58 trillion 2026 budget signals the government's determination to grow the economy aggressively, even under tight fiscal conditions," he said.

Spending on roads, power, housing and agriculture, he explained, can translate into jobs and lower living costs if execution is timely and leakages are minimised. "Artisans, small contractors, farmers and suppliers are usually the first to benefit when capital projects take off," he said.

For communities, especially outside major cities, infrastructure investment carries both social and economic significance. Experts agreed that improved rural roads can connect farmers to markets, improve access to schools and health centres, and reduce isolation.

Analysts argue that while private investors have increasingly filled gaps in health and education facilities, core infrastructure - roads, rail, ports and power - still relies largely on government funding, leaving persistent gaps that continue to hinder productivity and growth.

Small businesses stand to gain - or lose - the most depending on how these allocations are implemented. Better infrastructure can lower logistics and energy costs, improving margins for traders, manufacturers and service providers.

Conversely, poor implementation could leave businesses facing persistently high operating costs, while budget financing may introduce additional pressures.

Professor of Economics at the University of Benin, Hassan Oaikhenan, warned that the size of the budget should not distract attention from how it will be funded.

"Ordinary Nigerians should be more concerned about how the budget will be financed than its size," he said.

With revenue projections remaining optimistic, he noted that the government may intensify tax collection and compliance efforts.

"Even if tax rates remain unchanged, small businesses, traders and professionals will feel increased pressure from levies, fees and enforcement, which ultimately affects the prices of goods and services."

Risks to households are compounded by the broader fiscal context. Performance data from the 2025 budget show significant revenue stress, with aggregate revenue underperforming prorated targets by about 40 per cent between January and July, while oil revenue missed targets by more than 60 per cent.

Capital spending lagged below 50 per cent, while debt servicing exceeded projections. Analysts say little has changed structurally to reverse these trends in the short term, raising concerns about how much of the 2026 budget will be realised in practice.

These realities also shape expectations around inflation and purchasing power. While households hope increased spending will ease food and transport costs, economists caution that large deficits, election-related spending and dollar revenue monetisation could reverse recent disinflationary gains.

Oaikhenan noted that without productivity improvements, "ordinary Nigerians may not see immediate relief in food and transport costs", making 2026 "another year of adjustment rather than comfort" for many families.

From a social policy perspective, some analysts argue that the budget's impact on households will depend on how well it strengthens public services and protects vulnerable groups.

Public finance expert Prof. Aminu Danjuma said education, health and social protection are key lenses through which many Nigerians will judge the budget.

"If provisions for salaries, pensions and social interventions are fully funded and released, civil servants, teachers, healthcare workers and retirees will enjoy greater stability," he said.

Such income stability, he added, supports local markets and sustains small businesses.

However, Danjuma cautioned that benefits may not be evenly distributed. Urban households may experience quicker gains from infrastructure and services, while rural communities will only benefit if agricultural spending reaches farmers through affordable inputs, extension services and rural roads.

Beyond social outcomes, investor and business confidence is another indirect channel through which households and communities may feel the budget's effects.

Dr Amase warned that the absence of transparent, detailed budget performance reports for previous years undermines credibility.

"The 2026 budget, as presented, is a statement of hope yet to be grounded," he said, noting that continued revenue shortfalls and rising borrowing could shrink fiscal space, delay contractor payments and weaken confidence across the economy.

Ultimately, analysts agree that the ₦58.18 trillion budget presents both opportunity and risk. If capital spending delivers visible infrastructure, improved services and stable incomes, households could benefit from lower living costs, communities from better connectivity and small businesses from reduced operating expenses. If not, inflationary pressure, higher taxes and rising debt could deepen the strain on everyday Nigerians.

The managing director and chief executive of Coleman Technical Industries Limited, Mr George Onafowokan, welcomed the Federal Government's focus on security and infrastructure in the 2026 budget, describing both as critical enablers of economic growth.

"Security is essential for investment and growth. Infrastructure spending--on roads, housing, power, hospitals and education--is a catalyst for development. It opens up new markets, creates jobs and drives economic expansion across regions," he said.

Similarly, the chief economist of SPM Professionals, Dr Paul Alaje, welcomed higher social-sector allocations in the 2026 budget, noting that education and health were relatively prioritised.

"That is commendable," he said.

By boosting education loans and healthcare funding, Alaje explained, the budget could improve access to schooling and medical services for ordinary households, laying the foundation for better jobs and living standards.

Financial economist at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Dr Felix Echekoba, described the budget's substantial capital outlay as a driver of jobs and growth.

He noted that the ₦26.08 trillion allocated to capital projects "can increase output, stimulate private investment and generate employment across construction, logistics and related services".

Echekoba added that ring-fencing security, transport, energy and ports, alongside education and health, "reflects an integrated growth strategy" aimed at "job-rich and inclusive growth".

In practical terms, this implies more roads, improved power supply and enhanced agricultural support, all of which economists say will lower food and transport costs and create employment opportunities.

Dr Yusuf also praised the budget's conservative assumptions, describing the oil price and production benchmarks as "more conservative and appropriate".

Other economists stressed that such prudence is essential for delivering promised projects. Reduced slippage means more funds available for priority programmes that directly benefit Nigerians--roads, schools, clinics and social services.

Together, these expert views highlight how the 2026 budget, by protecting social spending, investing in infrastructure and adopting realistic fiscal assumptions, is designed to reach ordinary Nigerians more effectively than previous budgets.

Meanwhile, key energy stakeholders and industry analysts have expressed optimism about projections in Nigeria's 2026 budget presented by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Reacting to the development, the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) expressed confidence that the ₦58.18 trillion 2026 budget, based on daily crude oil production of 1.84 million barrels per day and an oil price benchmark of $64-$65 per barrel, is realistic and achievable.

The national president of PETROAN, Dr Billy Gillis-Harry, described the budget as a strategic and forward-looking framework capable of repositioning Nigeria's oil and gas sector for sustainable growth, improved operational efficiency and enhanced energy security.

He said targeted investments in upstream operations would boost crude oil production through field rehabilitation, renewed exploration and sustained support for marginal and deep offshore fields, ultimately increasing national output and government revenue.

PETROAN expressed strong optimism that the crude oil production target is attainable, provided security around oil and gas assets improves and host communities are fully engaged, as stipulated in the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

The association emphasised that effective host community participation is essential to protecting infrastructure, reducing production losses and ensuring long-term stability in oil-producing regions.