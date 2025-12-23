Nigeria: Technology Can Solve Nigeria's Security Challenges - Expert

An information technology expert, Olufemi Ariyo, has proposed the deployment of integrated, data-driven, and people-centric technology systems as a practical solution to Nigeria's lingering security challenges, stressing that adequate security extends beyond hardware to intelligent system design.

According to Ariyo, a trained specialist from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, who is currently pursuing doctoral studies at George Washington University, technology can significantly enhance national security by providing real-time data, predictive analytics, and secure communication channels for law enforcement agencies. He explained that tools such as AI-powered mobile reporting applications could help authorities anticipate threats before they escalate.

"Technology can address insecurity by providing real-time data, predictive analytics, and secure communication channels," Ariyo said. "For example, mobile reporting apps combined with AI analytics can identify crime hotspots before incidents occur."

He also called for the integration of databases across security agencies to enhance coordination and response time, noting that fragmented systems often weaken intelligence sharing. Ariyo added that strong cybersecurity frameworks are essential to protect citizens' data while ensuring transparency and public trust.

"Ultimately, the solution is not just hardware or software but designing integrated, people-centric systems that allow authorities to act quickly, efficiently, and with intelligence-driven foresight," he said.

Beyond national security, Ariyo, who is deeply involved in Nigeria's fintech and digital innovation ecosystem, spoke extensively on how innovation can thrive alongside regulation. He dismissed the notion that compliance slows down creativity, describing both as complementary forces in sustainable technology development.

"Innovation and compliance are not mutually exclusive; they are complementary," he said. "At Currex Financials, we embed regulatory frameworks into the product development lifecycle from day one."

He explained that by aligning product architecture with Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) guidelines and Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) requirements, fintech firms can innovate rapidly while maintaining security and customer trust. "This approach allows us to innovate rapidly while mitigating risk, maintaining customer trust, and enabling market adoption," Ariyo noted, adding that "compliance is a tool for scalable innovation rather than a constraint."

On the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning in digital finance, Ariyo said the focus must always be on improving decision-making without compromising security. He revealed that AI-powered systems are already playing a significant role in fraud detection and operational efficiency within fintech platforms.

"At Currex, we use ML algorithms to detect anomalous transaction patterns in real time, preventing fraud while optimising user experience," he said. According to him, AI is also applied in predictive analytics for liquidity management and credit scoring, enabling more innovative and more compliant financial decisions. He emphasised that all such systems must operate within "secure, encrypted frameworks that meet regulatory and PCI DSS standards, ensuring that innovation and trust co-exist."

Ariyo also highlighted human capital development as a critical pillar of Nigeria's digital future, revealing that he has been involved in training over 7,000 young people in technology and innovation-focused programmes. He said the most important lesson from this experience is that skills alone are not enough without mentorship and mindset development.

"The biggest lesson is that opportunity plus structured mentorship transforms potential into impact," he said. He explained that initiatives such as Lifesavers and RISE go beyond technical training to instil resilience, discipline, and an entrepreneurial mindset in participants. "Empowering young people is about equipping them to create value independently, while also giving them access to networks and real-world exposure," Ariyo added.

On fintech security, Ariyo described PCI DSS alignment as a benchmark for trust in the financial services industry. He noted that compliance with global security standards not only protects cardholder data but also sets a strong example for the broader ecosystem.

"By adhering to these standards, Currex ensures that cardholder data is protected, transactional integrity is maintained, and cyber risks are mitigated," he said, adding that such practices help "raise the bar for Nigeria's fintech sector."

Looking ahead, Ariyo predicted that the next significant disruption in telecoms and fintech would be driven by convergence. He said AI-driven personalisation, real-time secure payments and decentralised financial systems would shape the future of digital inclusion. "Fintechs that can combine predictive analytics, embedded compliance, and high scalability will define the next wave of digital financial inclusion," he said.