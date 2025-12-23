Nigeria: Lagos Police Arrest 68 Suspects, Recover Firearms, Stolen Vehicles in Major Crackdown

The Lagos State Police Command has recorded significant breakthroughs in crime prevention and control, arresting 68 suspected criminals and recovering firearms, stolen vehicles and other incriminating items across the state.

Speaking with journalists on Monday evening, Commissioner of Police, CP Jimoh Oluhundare, disclosed the command's achievements in crime fighting, stressing that the successes were the result of coordinated operations, intelligence-led policing and sustained logistics support.

"This process is not by chance. It is the product of coordinated operations, preventive strategies and strong logistics support that have made our job easier and more effective," Oluhundare said.

He noted that since assuming office about six months ago, the command had adopted proactive crime prevention strategies aimed at stopping criminal activities before they occur, while ensuring prompt arrest and prosecution where crimes could not be prevented.

"These strategies are working. Lagosians are going about their lawful businesses peacefully and sleeping with their eyes closed. We are also focused on removing the fear of crime from the minds of the people, because the fear of crime is sometimes worse than the crime itself," the CP stated.

Oluhundare said the 68 suspects were arrested for offences ranging from murder, armed robbery and grievous harm to unlawful possession of firearms, advance fee fraud and vehicle theft. He added that four operational vehicles used by criminal gangs were recovered, alongside a Mercedes-Benz E350 and a Lexus Jeep Hybrid 2021 model valued at over ₦75million.

According to him, among the recovered items, were 17 assorted firearms, including English pistols, Beretta pistols and an AK-49 rifle, as well as ammunition, laptops, mobile phones and other exhibits to aid prosecution.

"We recovered an AK-49 rifle, which has a higher capacity and velocity than the commonly known AK-47. These weapons were in the hands of criminals who posed serious threats to public safety," he said.

The police boss also highlighted the arrest of armed robbery gangs operating with commercial vehicles, including a five-man syndicate that attacked and injured victims with machetes, as well as suspects who specialised in dispossessing commuters in the early and late evening hours.

He further revealed that detectives uncovered and dismantled a ₦500 million visa fraud syndicate involving four suspects who allegedly defrauded over 100 victims under the pretext of securing Canadian and Australian work visas.

CP Oluhundare revealed that the command arrested a notorious vehicle theft gang that specialised in recruiting drivers to steal vehicles, dismantle them and sell the parts at auto spare parts markets in Lagos and neighbouring Ogun State.

He assured, "The crime situation in Lagos is not alarming at all. It is firmly under the control of the Lagos State Police Command, and we are doing everything possible to sustain these achievements"

The commissioner also reviewed security arrangements during the recent local government elections, describing the exercise as peaceful and incident-free.

"There was no loss of life, no injuries and no destruction of property. No single teargas was fired anywhere in the state. Our deployment was early, massive and effective," he said, attributing the success to the deployment of over 10,000 additional police personnel and tactical units.

The Lagos CP lauded the Inspector General of Police for providing modern crime-fighting equipment, as well as Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for continuous logistics and operational support.

However, he called on residents to continue supporting the police with timely information, assuring that the command would not relent until criminal elements were completely dismantled.

"We are fighting crime relentlessly, and Lagosians should go about their businesses without fear. The security of lives, property and investments in Lagos remains our top priority," he added.