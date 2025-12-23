Nigeria: Diplomatic Spat With U.S. Largely Resolved - Federal Govt

The Federal Government says its recent diplomatic dust-up with the United States, in which President Donald Trump threatened military intervention over alleged mass killings of Christians, "has been largely resolved".

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, stated this on Monday at a year-end news conference in Abuja, the nation's capital.

"The recent diplomatic spat with the United States has been largely resolved through a firm, respectful engagement culminating in a strengthened partnership between America and Nigeria," he stated.

According to the minister, Nigeria navigated complex international diplomacy with maturity and principle in 2025.

He also recalled some bilateral Memoranda of Understanding the Federal Government has entered into with the United States to boost the nation's healthcare.

"Just last week, the Federal Government of Nigeria signed a five-year, $5.1 billion bilateral health cooperation Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government of the United States.

"In the agreement, the U.S. will provide 2.1 billion dollars in grant funding, while Nigeria will commit $3 billion.

"This has been described as the largest co-investment by any country to date under the America First Global Health Strategy.

"It will strengthen Nigeria's healthcare system, save lives, and attract investment. Those who thought Nigeria's relationships with the U.S. were going down due to the recent misunderstanding can now see that the ties are even stronger than before," Idris said.

Idris emphasised that Nigeria is no longer on the sidelines, noting that it is a confident and strategic partner on the global stage, actively defending its national interests and fostering beneficial partnerships.

Regarding diplomacy, the minister explained that Nigeria's newly appointed ambassadors will assume their duties in their respective countries of assignment in 2026, following clearance and confirmation by the National Assembly.

Their deployment, Idris stated, would further strengthen Nigeria's bilateral relations and enhance the country's global visibility and strategic engagement.

"In 2026, again, our newly appointed ambassadors will take up their posts in their countries of assignment. Of course, their clearance and confirmation have just been made by the National Assembly," Idris said.