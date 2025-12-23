Nigeria Lacks Effective Framework for Successful Agro-Business, Says Origin Group Chair

Past Nigerian leaders, though invested so well in the distribution of machinery, especially tractors, to farmers, but they fail to build effective systems required to make them productive and profitable, the Chairman, Origin Automobile Works, Mr. Samuel Joseph Samuel has said.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lagos to mark the 25th anniversary of the company, Samuel said replacing manual labour with machines without considering efficiency, training, and maintenance has often resulted in losses rather than gains.

"You provide a tractor, but you didn't teach the farmer how to efficiently use the tractor. That's a problem. Two, you didn't teach the farmer how to efficiently use the tractor. You didn't provide him proper maintenance, where he would get quick support and quick maintenance," Samuel said.

The chairman highlighted the logistical challenges that undermine tractor-hiring schemes, pointing to the wide dispersion of farms across rural areas. "You put a good tractor in one location. The farmers within that area are five kilometres to 25 to 30 kilometres from each other. If they will pay you N10, you will use N30 to transport the tractor to where I work for them. Will you go? You will not go," he said.

Samuel called for a radical rethink of the nation's food security strategy, urging the government to adopt a policy that would require ministers, commissioners and other top officials to own or partner in farming ventures as a condition for leadership.

He argued that the persistent agricultural challenges stem from a disconnect between policy formulation and on-the-ground realities.

According to him, the most effective way to close that gap is to ensure that policymakers have direct personal stakes in agriculture.

He said: "If there's any very serious policy I want the government to make, it is for ministers, commissioners and government officials to own at least a farm or partner in a farming project. There's no easier way of getting people to relate to something than when they own it and they are truly part of it. Until you own something, you will not reach out. You will not even know those who are playing; you will not know the opportunities that are there".

Samuel maintained that even modest engagement, such as operating a backyard farm, would transform how leaders understand the sector and naturally push them to deploy their influence in ways that strengthen agriculture and empower farmers.

Beyond policy ownership, the Origin Chairman drew attention to what he described as deep structural gaps in the agricultural ecosystem, particularly the absence of a functional equipment leasing culture. He noted that while leasing is critical to modern agriculture, Nigeria lacks the supporting framework, especially in maintenance services and insurance coverage.

"Unfortunately, we don't have any very successful leasing company in Nigeria. If anybody needs to come to that space, you will need to come from the point of view of a very large operator that also is vertically integrated. It has to be built by enterprises that are heavily supported by governments," Samuel said.

Despite these challenges, Samuel expressed confidence that farmers could achieve significant income gains if productivity growth is guaranteed through pragmatic government policies and improved mechanisation. He said Nigeria has the natural endowments to rank among the world's leading food producers but warned that productivity growth has remained moderate in recent years, threatening competitiveness and the country's ability to meet rising domestic and global food demand.

"Global competitors have pushed ahead with technology-driven productivity gains, and Nigeria is losing ground," he said, adding that it was time for the country to rediscover its agricultural edge on the global stage.

He stressed that data-driven farming would be critical in meeting global demands for sustainability and traceability, noting that Nigeria's large and youthful population makes the moment particularly urgent.

With the right policy support for mechanised agriculture, he said the country could reclaim its position as a global agricultural powerhouse.

On human capital development, Samuel revealed that Origin Automobile Works was launching the fifth cohort of its "Origin Eagle" programme, which mentors and trains young engineers.