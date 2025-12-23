Nigeria: Dangote Cement Unveils Multi-Million-Naira Social Interventions in Gboko Communities

Dangote Cement Plc, Gboko Plant, has unveiled a multi-million-naira social intervention programme aimed at promoting sustainable economic empowerment and improving livelihoods across its host communities in Benue State.

The initiative was announced yesterday, at a ceremony held in Gboko, where the company reaffirmed its commitment to community development in line with a mutually agreed Community Development Agreement (CDA).

Speaking at the event, Head of Social Performance at Dangote Cement Plc, Gboko Plant, Dr. Johnson Kor, said the programmes were conceived and implemented in strict compliance with the provisions of the CDA entered into with six mining communities.

Kor said, "In December 2024, Dangote Group signed a Community Development Agreement with the six mining communities, including Mbayion Community, which is our host community. Several projects were earmarked under the agreement to cover a five-year period."

He explained that the company had already executed several projects, while others were at various stages of implementation.

They included Women Empowerment Programme, Farmers Empowerment Programme, and Youth Empowerment Programme, all designed to enhance economic opportunities and improve the standard of living in the host communities.

As part of the youth-focused interventions, the company presented certificates and starter packs to 30 graduates of its Youth Skill Development Programme during the ceremony.

Kor said the gesture was intended to enable the beneficiaries to immediately apply their acquired skills and become self-reliant.

In addition, Dangote Cement completed and commissioned a number of infrastructure projects, including motorised boreholes at Mbaswa, Agboghol, Mbatyu, and Pass Brothers communities, to improve access to clean and potable water.

Also speaking at the event, Plant Director at Dangote Cement Plc, Gboko Plant, represented by General Manager, Finance, Olusegun Orebanjo, said the company regarded its host communities as critical partners in its operations.

Orebanjo stated, "At Dangote Cement Plc, we do not see our host communities merely as neighbours, but as valued partners in progress.

"Our presence in Gboko is built on a strong belief that business success must go hand in hand with community wellbeing, and this philosophy continues to guide our operations and social investments. Today's event is a clear expression of that shared journey."

He assured stakeholders that additional CDA projects were currently ongoing and progressing steadily, stating that some projects yet to commence were delayed due to technical complexities.

Orebanjo added, "While some projects are yet to commence due to technical challenges, we are actively addressing these issues.

"We assure all stakeholders that all outstanding projects will be executed in the coming year, alongside new initiatives aimed at deepening our social impact."

The event was attended by community leaders, beneficiaries of the empowerment programmes, and company officials, who lauded the initiatives as a significant boost to grassroots development in the Gboko area.