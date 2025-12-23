Nigeria: NAFDAC Mounts Surveillance Against Import of Recalled Indomie Noodles

Abuja — The Management of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) said it has increased vigilance and border surveillance to guard against the entry of vegetable flavoured Indomie Noodles recently recalled by the French Authority over possible health risk.

The agency said it was aware of the recall of Indomie Noodles Vegetable Flavour by the French Authority (Rappel Conso of France) on account of the presence of undeclared allergens, specifically milk and eggs, which may pose significant health risks to consumers with allergies or intolerances.

It however allayed fears of the recalled product being found in the local market, adding that noodles are listed on the Import Prohibition List of the Federal Government of, meaning their importation into the country is not allowed.

It added that Indomie instant noodles products (and other brands of noodles) registered by NAFDAC for sale in the Nigerian market are manufactured locally in Nigeria and are only granted NAFDAC registration status following a strict regulatory regime covering all aspects of Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP).

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

A statement signed by the Director General of NAFDAC Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, said that surveillance has been directed at all border points across all zones and states of the federation to avoid entry of the recalled Indomie Noodles.

She said: "In the light of this development, NAFDAC has undertaken some proactive measures as a responsive regulator by ensuring increased vigilance actions to guard against the possible entry of the recalled product into Nigeria.

"Surveillance has been directed across all zones and states, and zonal directors and state coordinators have been mandated to mop up the product if found within their jurisdictions.

"The public is hereby informed that the Indomie Noodles Vegetable Flavour in question is not registered with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) for sale in Nigeria.

"It is important to note that noodles are listed on the Import Prohibition List of the Federal Government of Nigeria, meaning their importation into the country is not allowed.

"This significantly reduces the likelihood of the affected product entering the Nigerian market".

According to NAFDAC Boss, Ports Inspection Directorate (PID) is also on heightened alert to guard against the importation of the implicated product into Nigeria.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She advised consumers to exercise caution, and discard the recalled product if found, as well as report any suspicion of its sale or distribution to the nearest NAFDAC office or call 0800-162-3322.

In addition, Adeyeye said that adverse events or side effects related to consumption of the product should be reported via NAFDAC's E-reporting platforms available on www.nafdac.gov.ng.

"NAFDAC wishes to reassure the public that the agency is proactive and remains alive to her responsibilities of safeguarding the health of the public, including Nigerians who may travel abroad or purchase products online.