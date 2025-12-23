Nigeria: Broken Doctor-Patient Relationships Fuelling Medical Tourism in Nigeria - Expert

The expert says the lack of clear communication, shared decision-making, and patient involvement has weakened confidence in Nigerian healthcare.

Nigeria's growing reliance on medical tourism is being driven, in part, by strained relationships between doctors and patients, as well as gaps in infrastructure, according to UK-based physician Tokunbo Fasuyi.

He said many Nigerians increasingly seek healthcare abroad not only because of better facilities, but because they feel unheard, confused and excluded from decisions about their own treatment within the local healthcare system.

Nigeria has long grappled with a heavy dependence on medical tourism, with thousands of citizens travelling abroad annually for treatments ranging from routine check-ups to complex surgeries.

Popular destinations include the United Kingdom, India, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, where patients believe they will receive more precise diagnoses, more attentive care and structured follow-up.

Health sector analysts attribute the trend to a mix of factors, including inadequate infrastructure, limited access to specialised equipment, frequent industrial actions by health workers and chronic underfunding of public hospitals.

Patient engagement

However, experts increasingly argue that the problem extends beyond facilities and staffing to include the quality of patient engagement and continuity of care.

Mr Fasuyi estimated that Nigerians spent about N500 billion on medical tourism in 2024, a figure he described as unsustainable for the country's health sector. He added that many conditions treated abroad could be managed locally with better communication, continuity of care and patient education.

Speaking in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Fasuyi said poor communication, limited shared decision-making and weak patient involvement have eroded confidence in Nigerian healthcare.

These are not just technical failures; they are relationship failures," he said. "When patients don't feel listened to or understand what is happening to their bodies, trust breaks down."

Aegis initiative

Mr Fasuyi said these concerns informed the launch of Aegis Private Health Consultants, an initiative designed to help patients navigate healthcare decisions, strengthen doctor-patient relationships and reduce unnecessary medical travel by improving access to guidance and specialist care within Nigeria.

"Our vision is to set a global standard in healthcare experiences where excellence meets personalisation," he said.

He explained that the initiative operates at different levels, recognising that some patients still prefer care abroad as a lifestyle choice, while others mainly need clarity and professional guidance.

"Healthcare can be very confusing," he said. "One doctor says it's malaria, another says typhoid. You conduct expensive investigations, only to have another doctor tell you those tests were unnecessary. You're told to undergo a procedure, but you don't even understand the results. People need someone who can guide them and explain what is happening."

Innovation

Mr Fasuyi said Aegis aims to integrate telemedicine, international partnerships and specialist care within Nigeria, targeting high-net-worth individuals and corporate executives who frequently travel abroad for treatments that could be managed locally with better coordination.

"Just as CEOs have wealth managers and lawyers, some people need a physician as part of their success team," he said. "Healthcare should be effortless, especially when decisions are complex."

He argued that Nigeria's healthcare culture often sidelines patients, reinforcing a perception of doctors as unquestionable authorities.

"In Nigeria, patients rarely have the opportunity to contribute meaningfully to their care," he said. "When people don't understand diagnoses, procedures or alternatives, trust collapses."

Catalyst

Mr Fasuyi said the inspiration for Aegis was personal, recalling the death of his mother five years ago.

"She had surgery in the UK and did very well," he said. "But when she returned to Nigeria for follow-up care, things deteriorated. The expertise was there, but the aftercare and supportive environment were missing."

While praising the skills of Nigerian surgeons, he noted that gaps in post-treatment support often undermine outcomes.

He also highlighted the growing burden of lifestyle-related illnesses, linking poor nutrition, inactivity, lack of sleep and social isolation to declining health outcomes among professionals and executives.

According to him, improving Nigeria's health system requires a shift from crisis-driven care to preventive, long-term engagement.