Nigeria: Govt Hands Over Rescued Catholic Schoolgirls to Niger Governor

22 December 2025
This Day (Lagos)
By Laleye Dipo in Minna

*Says all students abducted from the school have been rescued

The Federal Government says it has rescued all the abducted St Mary's Catholic Primary Secondary School pupils/students and their teachers who were abducted over a month ago ago.

The National Coordinator, Counter Terrorism Center, Major General Adamu Laka (rtd), made this known in Minna on Monday while handing over newly rescued 130 children and teachers to the Niger state Governor Alhaji Mohammed Umaru Bago at Government House.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"All the children have been successfully rescued. None remains in captivity," General Laka declared, adding that all the children were rescued unhurt.

The federal government had earlier rescued 100 students.

He said the rescue operation was carried out by the office of the National Security Adviser in collaboration with operatives of the Directorate of State Security (DSS), the police and other security operatives.

Laka appreciated the patience of Nigerians, adding that government has taken steps to ensure the safety of lives of school children and all Nigerians.

In his remarks, Governor Bago appreciated President Bola Tinubu and the security operatives in the country for their unwavering commitment that led to the rescue of the school children.

Bago also lauded Nigerians for their solidarity and prayers during the trying times and promised to celebrate Christmas with the rescued children.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.