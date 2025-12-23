Nigeria: Gov Otti Felicitates With Ex-Minister Ogah On Birthday

press release

In a message celebrating the business mogul, Governor Otti described Mr Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah as an illustrious Abia son who has shown great commitment and dedication to seeing a peaceful, progressive and prosperous Abia State through his contributions in many areas of development.

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has felicitated with the former Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah, on the occasion of his birthday.

Mr Otti's message is contained in a statement issued on Monday, 22 December, by Ferdinand Ekeoma, the special adviser on media and publicity to the governor.

The governor thanked Mr Ogah for the continued support to his government and assured that his support and that of other illustrious citizens would never be taken for granted.

He restated his optimism that Mr Ogah would seize the opportunity provided by this new addition to his age to make even more contributions to the development of the state and betterment of humanity, assuring that he would continue to identify with him in all his positive endeavours.

Governor Otti prayed God to bless Mr Ogah with good health, wisdom and long life to enable him to continue his people-oriented service to Abia State in particular and Nigeria in general.