Africa: Afcon 2025 - South Africa Make Bright Start As Zambia Escape Mali Defeat

South Africa began their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025 campaign on a positive note, winning 2-1 against Angola, while Zambia scored deep into stoppage time to force a 1-1 draw against Mali on Monday.

At the Grand Stade de Marrakech, Bafana Bafana made a bright start in their Group B opener. Their early pressure paid off in the 17th minute when Oswin Appollis put South Africa ahead.

The winger reacted quickly to a loose ball in the box, beat two defenders with clever movement and calmly finished past goalkeeper Hugo Marques.

After the goal, South Africa struggled to keep control of the game. Angola grew in confidence, kept more of the ball and caused problems, especially from set-pieces.

Their equaliser came in the 34th minute when Fredy's free-kick was flicked on by Show at the near post, leaving Ronwen Williams with no chance.

South Africa improved after the break following a change from coach Hugo Broos. The team played with more energy and pushed Angola back. Mbokazi hit the crossbar, while Lyle Foster had a goal ruled out for offside as the pressure increased.

The winning goal arrived in the 79th minute. South Africa won the ball high up the pitch, Nkota slipped a pass to Foster, and the striker curled a fine shot into the top corner to seal the victory. The result gives South Africa a strong start as they look to build momentum in the group.

In Group A, Zambia showed great determination, holding Mali to a 1-1 draw at the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca.

Mali controlled much of the match and were unlucky not to score earlier, with Zambia goalkeeper Willard Mwanza saving a penalty from El Bilal Touré. The breakthrough finally came in the 61st minute when Lassine Sinayoko reacted fastest to score from close range.

Zambia pushed forward in the closing stages and were rewarded in added time. Patson Daka headed home a late equaliser, denying Mali all three points.

While Mali will be disappointed after dominating long periods, Zambia's late goal showed their fighting spirit and ability to stay in the game until the final whistle.