Somalia: U.S. Recalls Dozens of Ambassadors, Including Somalia Envoy, in 'America First' Shift

Washington, United States — The United States has recalled nearly 30 senior diplomats, including its ambassador to Somalia, as part of a sweeping overhaul of foreign policy aimed at aligning with the "America First" agenda, US officials said.

According to officials at the State Department, heads of diplomatic missions in at least 29 countries were notified last week that their postings would end in January. All of the affected ambassadors were appointed during the administration of former president Joe Biden.

Africa has been the region most heavily impacted by the move, with ambassadors recalled from 13 countries, including Somalia, Nigeria, Niger, Rwanda, Senegal and Uganda, among others, officials said.

The State Department defended the decision, stressing that ambassadors serve as the personal representatives of the US president and that the president has the authority to appoint envoys who fully support his foreign policy priorities.

The diplomats being recalled are not expected to lose their broader careers in the foreign service. Officials said they have been offered the option to return to Washington to take up alternative assignments if they choose.

However, the decision has raised concerns among some US lawmakers and organisations representing career diplomats, who warned that abrupt changes could strain Washington's relations with affected countries, including Somalia, at a time of heightened geopolitical and security challenges.

The recalls underscore a broader effort by the administration to reshape US diplomacy and ensure closer alignment between overseas missions and the president's policy agenda, officials added.