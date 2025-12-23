Nigeria: In Joint Operation, Nigeria, U.S. Begin Mapping of Terrorist Enclaves Nationwide

·Military, police order massive deployment of personnel, assets for crime-free Yuletide

Nigeria and the United States have launched a coordinated security operation aimed at dismantling terrorist enclaves across multiple parts of the country, signalling a renewed push to degrade the operational reach of violent extremist groups and restore state authority in affected communities.

The joint effort, involving Nigeria's security agencies and US technical and advisory support, is focused on intelligence-driven raids, surveillance, and disruption of logistics networks believed to sustain insurgent and terror cells operating in remote and urban locations.

THISDAY learnt that the operation is prioritising precision actions during the mapping and surveillance activities and is designed to limit civilian harm while striking high-value targets, with the collaboration building on long-standing defence and counterterrorism ties between both countries.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Also yesterday, the military and police authorities announced extensive security measures, including large-scale deployment of personnel and operational assets nationwide, to ensure a peaceful and crime-free celebration.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) disclosed that the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), working in collaboration with other security agencies, had intensified operations across the country, particularly in areas assessed as vulnerable to criminals and terrorists' threats.

On the Nigeria-US collaboration, the Donald Trump-led nation is providing advanced intelligence, reconnaissance capabilities, and capacity-building support, with the operation expected to enhance information-sharing across agencies, closing gaps previously exploited by the terrorist groups.

The renewed offensive comes amid persistent security challenges linked to terrorism, banditry, and violent extremism, which have strained local economies and displaced thousands.

Already, the US has been conducting intelligence-gathering flights over large parts of Nigeria since late November, according to flight tracking data and current and former US officials, in a sign of increased security cooperation between the countries.

But the flights in West Africa follow US President Donald Trump's threats in November to militarily intervene in Nigeria over what he says is its failure to stop violence targeting Christian communities. The flights also are occurring just months after a US pilot working for a missionary agency was kidnapped in neighbouring Niger.

The US contractor-operated aircraft used for the surveillance operations typically takes off from Ghana and flies over Nigeria before returning to Accra, the Ghanaian capital, the tracking data for December showed.

Besides, the flight tracking data showed the operator is Mississippi-based Tenax Aerospace, which provides special mission aircraft and works closely with the US military, according to the company's website.

Liam Karr, the Africa Team Lead for the Critical Threats Project at the American Enterprise Institute, who analysed the flight data told Reuters that the operation appeared to be running out of an airport in Accra, a known hub for the US military's logistics network in Africa.

Karr said the operation was an early sign the US was rebuilding its capacity in the region after Niger ordered US troops to leave a sprawling, newly built air base in the desert last year, and turned instead to Russia for security assistance.

"In recent weeks we've seen a resumption of intelligence and surveillance flights in Nigeria," Karr said in an interview. A former US official told Reuters that the aircraft is among several assets the Trump administration moved to Ghana in November.

It is unclear how many aircraft remain in Ghana, but the former official said the missions include tracking down the kidnapped US pilot and gathering intelligence on militant groups operating in Nigeria. Boko Haram and its splinter organisation, Islamic State West Africa Province, are among the militant groups operating in Nigeria.

Also, a current US official confirmed the aircraft has been flying over Nigeria but declined to provide details given the diplomatic sensitivity of the issue.

A separate administration official told Reuters that Washington was continuing to work with Nigeria to "address religious violence, anti-Christian attacks, and the destabilising spread of terrorism."

While Nigeria's government has said armed groups target both Muslims and Christians, the US claims that Christians facing persecution do not represent a complex security situation and ignore efforts to safeguard religious freedom. But Nigeria has agreed to work with the US to bolster its forces against militant groups.

The Tenax Aerospace aircraft was seen on November 7 by flight tracking data at MacDill Air Force Base, which is home to the headquarters of the United States Special Operations Command in Tampa, Florida. It flew to Ghana on November 24, just days after the high-level meeting between US and Nigerian security officials, according to flight tracking data.

The data showed the aircraft has flown over Nigeria almost daily since the start of the operation. The aircraft is a Gulfstream V, a long-range business jet often modified for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions, according to the data seen by Reuters.

Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu declared a security emergency last month and ordered the army and police to begin mass recruitment to tackle worsening armed violence across the country.

Yuletide: Security Agencies Deploy Massively

Meanwhile, the military and police authorities have announced extensive security measures, including large-scale deployment of personnel and operational assets nationwide, to ensure a peaceful and crime-free celebration.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) disclosed that the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), working in collaboration with other security agencies, have intensified operations across the country, particularly in areas assessed as vulnerable to criminals and terrorists' threats.

In a statement by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Michael Onoja, the military confirmed that additional troops have been deployed to strategic locations and along critical routes, while special forces units and air components have been placed on high alert to provide rapid response where necessary.

According to him, surveillance operations have been significantly enhanced through aerial monitoring and strengthened intelligence gathering to track the activities and movements of suspected criminal groups.

He added that unit commanders nationwide have been directed to increase patrols, establish reinforced checkpoints and deepen collaboration with community leaders, local vigilante groups and state security outfits.

Onoja emphasised that the Armed Forces remained fully committed to safeguarding lives and property throughout the festive period.

"The security and stability of our nation remain our top priority. Every necessary measure is being taken to ensure that Nigerians can celebrate Christmas and the New Year in peace, unity and joy," he stated.

He also called on citizens to support security efforts by remaining vigilant and promptly reporting suspicious activities to the nearest security formation, assuring that all credible information would be treated with urgency and confidentiality.

Similarly, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, extended his festive greetings to Nigerians, wishing them a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year, while urging communities to share security-related information widely in the interest of collective safety.

In a related development, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the strategic deployment of police personnel and operational assets across the country to complement the military's efforts and ensure a safe, peaceful and crime-free festive season.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the directive formed part of the Nigeria Police Force's proactive security strategy for the yuletide period.

He explained that all Zonal Assistant Inspectors-General and State Commissioners of Police have been instructed to intensify patrols, visibility policing, intelligence-led operations and confidence-building engagements.

The IGP further directed commands to sustain raids on identified blackspots, forests, criminal hideouts and flashpoints, while strengthening collaboration with other security agencies and community stakeholders to guarantee comprehensive security coverage.

Hundeyin revealed that specialised units, including the Police Mobile Force, Counter-Terrorism Unit, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Command, Intelligence Response Team, Special Tactical Squad, Special Intervention Squad, Highway Patrol, Marine Police and the Air Wing, have been placed on heightened operational readiness.

He added that deployments have been prioritised around places of worship, recreational centres, markets, parks, event venues, transport terminals, highways, critical national infrastructure and other high-density public areas.

Additional patrol and surveillance teams have also been activated along major inter-state routes to curb road-related crimes, traffic disruptions and accidents.

Officers on duty, he said, have been charged to remain firm but courteous in the discharge of their responsibilities.

While wishing Nigerians a joyful Christmas and a prosperous New Year, the IGP urged the public to celebrate responsibly, remain alert and report all suspicious activities through designated emergency lines or the nearest police station.

The Nigeria Police Force reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that the festive season and the period beyond are enjoyed in an atmosphere of peace, safety and security nationwide.

Similarly, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Waidi Shaibu, has charged troops of the Nigerian Army's 2 Division to step up offensive operations and decisively eliminate criminal elements operating within their area of responsibility.

The directive was issued during the Army Chief's maiden operational visit to the 2 Division Headquarters at Odugbo Barracks, Ibadan, where he addressed officers and soldiers drawn from various formations under the division.

According to a statement by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Col. Appolonia Anele, the COAS commended the troops for their resilience, professionalism and operational effectiveness in combating banditry, kidnapping and other forms of criminality across the division's area of operations

Shaibu said he had been comprehensively briefed on ongoing operations and expressed satisfaction with the notable successes recorded so far. He urged the troops to sustain the current tempo and remain relentless in their pursuit of criminals.

"I have been thoroughly briefed on your operations and the remarkable successes you have achieved. I commend your efforts and urge you to maintain the momentum.

"Go after kidnappers and other miscreants wherever they may be -- in forests, bushes or other hideouts -- and ensure these criminal activities are reduced to the barest minimum," he directed."

Beyond operational directives, the army chief reaffirmed his commitment to the welfare of personnel, describing troop morale as a critical factor in achieving mission success.

He disclosed that approvals had been granted for the renovation of existing accommodation as well as the construction of new residential facilities within the barracks.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He further enjoined officers and soldiers to take responsibility for the proper maintenance of existing facilities, stressing the need for a conducive living and working environment to support sustained operational effectiveness.

Shaibu, however, assured the troops that their welfare remained a central pillar of his command philosophy as the Army continued its efforts to enhance internal security across the country.

FCTA Combs Motor Parks, Flushes Out Criminals

The special security task force of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Operation Sweep, yesterday, combed motor parks and other strategic locations in the FCT to flush out criminal elements.

The Director, Security Services Department, FCTA, Adamu Gwary, said the operation was to ensure the safety and security of the FCT during the yuletide season.

Gwary, who was represented by Dr Peter Olumuji, Secretary, Command and Control Centre, said the ongoing operation would strengthen security throughout the festive season.

He said the security agencies under the Operation Sweep had the marching order of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, to rid the territory of every form of criminality.

He described the operation as very successful, adding that it was being sustained through continued monitoring of motor parks, adding that the operation also targeted illegal motor parks being used by "one chance" criminal elements to abduct people.

Niger Bans Use of Fireworks

Ahead of the Christmas and New year festivities, the Niger state Police Command has deployed its personnel and assets to enforce security during the celebrations. The force has also outlawed the use of fireworks during the period and after.

Commissioner of Police, Mr Abdullahi Adamu Elleman, in a statement, directed Area Commanders, Tactical Commanders and Divisional Police Officers DPOs to ensure adequate cover for public places, particularly, places of worship, recreation centres, amusement parks, motor parks and highways within the State.

Elleman further directed his officers to adhere to the operation order drawn for the season, and ensure intelligence-led and high visibility policing, with respect for human rights across the State,

The police boss, while assuring the safety of travellers and free flow of traffic during the period, disclosed that the policies put in place were in addition to the joint Show of Force and township patrol of Operation Flush, as well as constant raids of black spots, which were proactive measures emplaced for crime prevention, and quick response for intervention in case of any incident.

He assured the public of the continued commitment of the Command to providing security, maintenance of law and order, and protection of lives and property throughout the state.