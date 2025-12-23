Nigeria: Carter Efe Loses Twitch Account After Record-Breaking Live Stream With Davido

23 December 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

Popular Nigerian comedian Carter Efe's Twitch account has been temporarily suspended, just days after his record-breaking livestream with Afrobeats star Davido.

The livestream, which took place on December 17, 2025, attracted massive online attention and saw Carter Efe become Africa's most-followed Twitch streamer, amassing over 405,000 followers.

Carter Efe announced on Monday that Twitch had placed a four-month suspension on his account, citing violations of its Terms of Service and Community Guidelines.

However, the platform did not disclose specific details regarding the alleged breaches.

The suspension comes shortly after the comedian surpassed other Nigerian content creators, including Shank Comics, and recorded one of the most-watched livestreams on Twitch alongside Davido.

Following the announcement, fans and supporters took to his social media pages to express solidarity, describing him as a "joy giver" and calling on Twitch to reconsider its decision.

Speculation has since emerged online suggesting the suspension may be linked to mass reporting over comments or antics during the livestream. However, reports claiming Carter Efe faced additional bans on other platforms were dismissed as false.

The development has sparked disappointment among fans, especially as it coincides with the festive season, with many urging a swift resolution to the issue.

