Nigeria: Banditry - Oyo, Ogun, Lagos Launch Joint Security Operation to Curb Criminality

Three southwest states, Oyo, Ogun, and Lagos, on Monday, launched a joint security operation aimed at tackling rising incidents of banditry, criminal activities, and other security threats along major highways and urban centres in the region.

The initiative sought to ensure the safety of commuters, residents, and businesses, particularly along high-risk areas of the Lagos-Ibadan Motorway and adjoining routes.

The security awareness campaign, tagged "Joint Show of Force", was organised by the police commands of the three states in collaboration with other security agencies.

The exercise commenced from the Lagos end of the motorway and terminated at Ojoo in Ibadan, showcasing a coordinated effort to reinforce security visibility and deter criminal elements.

Briefing journalists at the Oyo State Police Command, Eleyele, Ibadan, after the show, the Special Adviser to Governor Seyi Makinde on Security Matters, CP Fatai Owoseni (rtd), welcomed the initiative, saying it reflected the southwest states' resolve to adopt proactive measures in tackling insecurity.

"This call by the southwest states for proactive and coordinated security measures is timely and essential. Criminal elements thrive when security is reactive rather than anticipatory."

"By combining our intelligence, patrols, and interstate collaboration, we are sending a clear message that crime will not be tolerated in any form."

"This initiative is not only about visibility but also about ensuring that preventive strategies are in place to stop crime before it happens."

He added, "The joint show of force demonstrates that the states are committed to taking the fight to criminal networks and ensuring that citizens feel safe in their communities and on our highways."

"Our operations will be intelligence-driven, targeted, and relentless. Every patrol, every checkpoint, and every surveillance effort is designed to disrupt criminal plans before they are executed."

Owoseni also addressed the spread of false information on social media, emphasising the state's commitment to holding perpetrators accountable.

"Those who spread lies to create panic or mislead our citizens will be tracked and prosecuted. Falsehoods threaten public safety and undermine our security efforts."

"We will ensure the full weight of the law is applied against such actions," he said.

He further stressed the importance of citizen collaboration in bolstering security, adding that "Security is a collective responsibility. Residents must be vigilant, report suspicious activities, and support the work of security agencies. Together, we can build a safe environment where people can live, work, and travel without fear."

Also speaking, the state's Commissioner of Police, Femi Haruna, advised religious organisations to avoid holding services in isolated areas to prevent potential attacks.

He also warned against the unauthorised use of fireworks, noting that such acts could distract security personnel during critical operations.

"Our commitment remains to safeguard lives and property across the state. The police command will continue to operate with diligence and professionalism," Haruna stated.

Representing the General Officer Commanding, 2nd Mechanised Division, Odogbo Cantonment, Major Adamu Ismaila described the joint show of force as a historic initiative and emphasised that security is a shared responsibility.

"This exercise is the first of its kind in the southwest, demonstrating that effective security requires collaboration between all agencies. We urge citizens to assist us by reporting suspicious activities promptly so that swift action can be taken," he said.

The operation highlighted the use of modern technology, coordinated patrols, and intelligence-led policing to deter criminal elements along major highways and urban centres.

Residents were encouraged to cooperate with security agencies and report any unusual occurrences in their communities to strengthen public safety.