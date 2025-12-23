Nigeria: Actress Doris Ogala Regains Freedom After Days in Police Custody

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has been released from police custody after spending two days in detention.

Ogala regained her freedom on Monday, following her arrest on Saturday over allegations involving the founder of Grace Nation Ministry, Chris Okafor.

The actress confirmed her release in a post shared on her Instagram page on Monday.

Celebrating her freedom, Doris Ogala expressed gratitude to human rights activist and former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, as well as social media influencer VeryDarkMan, for their intervention.

In a short post, she wrote, "Thank you, Sowore. Thanks so much to my ratel king."

Ogala's arrest came after weeks of public controversy triggered by the circulation of a video showing Okafor's engagement to another woman.

The actress had earlier alleged that she had been in a romantic relationship with the cleric since 2017, claiming she left her previous marriage at his insistence. She accused Okafor of betrayal after years of intimacy and assurances of marriage.

Ogala later issued an ultimatum, demanding that the cleric either marry her or financially compensate her by purchasing a house.

Despite the allegations, images from Okafor's white wedding and traditional marriage ceremonies surfaced online last Wednesday.

The dispute further intensified last Friday when the actress posted, and later deleted, an image purportedly showing Okafor in a private bedroom setting, topless with a towel wrapped around his waist.

Vanguard News