Kenya: Nigerian Singer Asake Mourns Fan Who Died During Nairobi Concert Stampede

Nairobi — Nigerian singer Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake, has expressed deep sorrow following the death of a fan during his concert at Nyayo Stadium on December 20.

The 20-year-old woman, reportedly identified as Karen Lojore, collapsed amid a stampede triggered by overcrowding and delays at the stadium gates.

Paramedics attempted emergency resuscitation on-site before rushing her to Nairobi West Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her body was later transferred to the City Mortuary.

"I am devastated by the tragic incident that took place at the festival on Dec 20th in Nairobi. My heart goes out to the family, friends, and loved ones of Karen Lojore, and I pledge to support and do my best to understand what happened. Those responsible should be held accountable," Asake said in a statement posted on social media.

Eyewitnesses described chaos outside the venue, saying long queues and narrow entry points, compounded by police intervention, led to panic and shoving among concert-goers. Several people reportedly shouted "I can't breathe" as the crowd surged forward.

On social media, Karen's grieving mother demanded answers. "Karen why? You had that ticket. What happened to my child? Who is going to answer my questions? I want justice for my child," she wrote.

Tukutane Entertainment, the organisers of the concert, confirmed the incident in a statement, saying they were cooperating fully with emergency services and authorities to determine the cause of the tragedy. They urged the public to respect the family while investigations are ongoing.

Asake, who has faced similar tragedies including a 2022 crowd crush at a London concert added: "Music has always been my way of sharing love and joy, and it breaks my heart that anyone had to experience such loss. My thoughts are with everyone grieving, and I pray that Karen rests in peace. God bless Kenya."

The incident has reignited concerns over crowd control and event safety at large-scale concerts in Nairobi, with questions raised about gate management, barrier arrangements, and emergency preparedness.