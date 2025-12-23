Kenya: Asake Mourns Lady Who Died in Stampede At Nairobi Concert

Iconic Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Ahmed Ololadelisten, known professionally as Asake has expressed deep sorrow over the death of a young woman who reportedly lost her life in a stampede during his concert in Nairobi, Kenya.

Taking to his Instagram page, the award-winning artist described the incident as devastating, noting that it occurred at a festival on December 20 in the Kenyan capital. Asake said he was heartbroken by the tragic turn of events at a show meant to spread joy through music.

"I am devastated by the tragic incident that took place at the festival on Dec 20th in Nairobi," he wrote.

The singer extended his condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased identified as Karen Lojore, while pledging to support efforts to uncover what led to the incident.

"My heart goes out to the family, friends, and loved ones of Karen Lojore, and I pledge to support and do my best to understand what happened," Asake said.

He also stressed the need for accountability, stating that those responsible for the tragedy should be held to account.

According to Asake, music has always been his way of spreading love and happiness, making the loss even more painful.

"Music has always been my way of sharing love and joy, and it breaks my heart that anyone had to experience such loss," the statement read.

Asake concluded his message by offering prayers for the bereaved family and the country, adding, "My thoughts are with everyone grieving, and I pray that Karen rests in peace. God bless Kenya."

The incident has sparked conversations around crowd control and safety measures at large-scale entertainment events.