Nigeria: Couple Goals - Wizkid, Jada P Spotted in His N1.4 Billion Ferrari

The couple have been spotted at several events in Lagos this festive season.

Afrobeats superstar Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, and his woman, Jada Pollock, better known as Jada P, graced the Dance Eko 2025 festival with their appearances.

The Lagos night, already buzzing with Detty December activities, was lit by the 'Caro' crooner and his lover. At the two-day Dance Eko festival at Groove Park, DJ Skyla Tyla, the younger sister of Jada P, also turned up the excitement.

The event took place from 20 to 21 December, but the hitmaker only stormed the show on Sunday to command attention with his songs, dance, and style.

Wizkid was in his element at the show with his signature dance moves and got the crowd screaming for more as he danced to the 2025 hit, 'Money Constant' by DJ Maphorisa and DJ Tunez.

The singer featured on the track alongside Mavo.

Lovebirds

However, Wizkid's appearances with his longtime partner stole more attention from the dance show, especially since the hitmaker has been referencing his proposed marriage to Jada P in his previous interviews.

The 35-year-old singer wore a bright top with blue denim jeans that flared at the bottom. Wizkid completed the look with brown aviator sunglasses, several gold and silver bracelets, layered chains, diamond necklaces, and a gold diamond-studded watch.

Right beside Wizkid, Jada P flashed in a black leather mini dress, paired with oval dark sunglasses and a silver choker, to create a bold contrast against the Lagos night setting.

Meanwhile, Wizkid and Jada P. flaunted, leaving the venue in the singer's Ferrari, reportedly worth N1.4 billion, as they left the dance festival together.

Wizkid and Jada P have shared a long-standing romantic and professional relationship, with Jada P first working as his manager before becoming his partner and the mother of two of his children.

On many occasions, Wizkid had teased the idea of getting married to the music manager. In one of his recent appearances with Asake, while expressing his favourite Asake song, 'Remember', Wizkid said he would prefer Asake to perform the song at his wedding.