Nigeria: World Bank Backs Nigeria's Project As Environmental Certification Begins

The World Bank has commended the Sustainable Procurement, Environmental and Social Standards Enhancement (SPESSE) 'Environmental Node' for commencing the professional certification examinations.

The bank described the development as a critical milestone, marking the transition of the SPESSE Project from theoretical capacity building to standards-based certification in practice.

It noted that the certification exercise was a key outcome of the recently concluded Implementation Support Mission on the SPESSE Project, held between November and December 2025.

As part of the Mission, the World Bank delegation undertook a focused visit to the SPESSE Environmental Node, hosted by the Environmental Assessment Department of the Federal Ministry of Environment.

Director of the Environmental Assessment Department, Mrs Rofikat Adebunkola Odetoro, who received the Task Team on behalf of the Environmental Node, reaffirmed the Department's commitment to building certification systems under SPESSE that are credible, transparent, and institutionally sustainable.

Speaking during the visit, the World Bank Task Team Leader, Mr Ishtiak Siddiqe, praised the Environmental Node for initiating certification activities but cautioned that success should not be measured merely by the volume of certificates issued.

He stressed that the long-term value of the programme would depend on the credibility, governance, and verifiability of the systems underpinning the certification process, notably the National Environmental Standards Certification Programme, NESCP.

According to him, verification is not an administrative formality but the foundation upon which confidence in SPESSE certifications is built among development partners, government institutions, and the professional community.

"For the Environmental Node, this reinforces the need to align operational practices with the verification standards that underpin the credibility of the certification system," he said.

Responding, the SPESSE Environmental Node Project Coordinator, Mr Hussain Shittu, explained that operational practices are being aligned with these standards, with systems in place to ensure comprehensive digital records, clear audit trails, and accessible participant data on the certification portal.

Shittu further noted that the entire certification process, from application and screening to examinations and issuance, is managed through a digital platform designed to promote consistency, transparency, and traceability.