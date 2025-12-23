Nigeria: Akwa Ibom Community Rises Against High Bride Price, Burial Costs

Elders and leaders of the Ekid ethnic nationality of Akwa Ibom State have expressed concerns over the alarming rate of stranded children with single parents, blaming the menace on the high cost of bride price and greed by parents of the brides.

Besides, the ethnic leaders disclosed that they were disturbed by what they described as an insensitive and disdainful disposition to human corpses littering public and private mortuaries in the state, due mainly to the high cost imposed on families, rendering many unable to bury their dead in time.

Consequently, beginning from January 2026, the standard cost of both marriage and burials, expected to be affordable, LEADERSHIP gathered, would come into effect with attendant puniTherefore, the people of the Ekid nation, under the aegis of the Ekid Peoples Union (EPU), have undertaken far-reaching measures aimed at reforming the inherent anomalies through review and amendment of the marriage list and burial rites, which, for decades, constituted a severe burden to individuals and families in the community.

Speaking during the EPU's Annual National Congress (ANC), the chairman of the Board of Trustees and former Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Chief Nduese Essien, vowed that the association was determined to reposition Ekid nation from what he described as a "rudderless society" into a programmed community anchored on discipline, order, uninterrupted and self-sustained growth."

He explained that "such reforms seek to streamline marriage and burial lists in Ekid land by reviewing downwards the exorbitant marriage requirements in some communities which have created deep social distortions, forcing many young men and women into single parenthood simply to fulfil their natural desire to have children."

He regretted that the prohibitive cost of marriage has forced many young adults to cohabit as husbands and wives without traditional marriage rites, a trend he cited that has eroded family bonds and cultural values.

"These excessive demands have produced unpleasant and unacceptable repercussions for families and the society at large.

"To address these challenges, the EPU has now agreed on a reformed and standardised list for marriage and burial rites, designed to reflect modest spending in line with what families are endowed with by God," he added.

He urged families to align strictly with the new order, stressing that marriage lists and burial rites should no longer be an avenue for financial extortion.

"As part of the measures to curtail expensive burial rites, the obnoxious item known as 'Opening of Mourning House' has been prohibited.

On the new reforms, the President-General of Afigh Iwaad Ekid, a renowned socio-cultural youth body in Ekid nation, Obongiwaad Captain Willie Mbong, lauded the EPU for the bold move toward engineering a new and responsible Ekid society.

He affirmed that the reform would encourage young men to settle down early in life and halt the disturbing practice where families sell off land and other valuable property just to bury their loved ones.

In the same vein, the Village Head of Afaha Odonen, in Eket, Etteidung Paul Akpan Tom, stated, "The resolution of Ekid People's Union, which has been passed into traditional law, stands."

"I want copies of the resolution to be sent to all Village Heads. Any community that allows the old burial practice to continue must be sanctioned. The remains of our relatives should be buried not more than two weeks after death." Tom said.

The Clan Head of Eket Offiong, who also serves as the Village Head of Abighe Asang in Esit Eket LGA, Chief Etteudo Ikot, has called for the "criminalisation of opening of mourning houses."