Nigeria: Dangote Releases Hotline for Reporting MRS Stations Selling PMs Above N739 Nationwide

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced the launch of a dedicated hotline for Nigerians to report any MRS Oil Nigeria Plc filling stations selling Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) above the approved pump price of ₦739 per litre. This initiative underscores the refinery's commitment to ensuring transparency, affordability, and consumer protection in the downstream petroleum market.

The hotline number 0800 123 5264 is now active nationwide, enabling consumers to promptly report violations and help maintain fair pricing across over 2,000 MRS stations. This measure follows the refinery's recent commencement of nationwide PMS sales at ₦739 per litre--a strategic intervention aimed at stabilising fuel prices and easing the financial burden on Nigerians during the festive season.

Speaking on the development, Dangote Refinery emphasised its mission to deliver affordable, high-quality fuel while safeguarding national economic interests.

"We encourage Nigerians to avoid purchasing PMS at inflated prices when locally refined fuel is available at ₦739 per litre. Report any MRS station selling above this price by calling our hotline. Together, we can ensure that the benefits of this price reduction reach every consumer," the statement read.

The refinery also reaffirmed its commitment to steady supply, backed by a guaranteed daily output of 50 million litres, and warned against attempts to create artificial scarcity or manipulate supply. Regulatory authorities have been urged to remain vigilant and take decisive action against unpatriotic practices.

By refining locally at scale, Dangote Refinery is reducing Nigeria's dependence on imports, conserving foreign exchange, stabilising the Naira, and strengthening energy security. This initiative represents a significant milestone in the country's journey toward sustainable energy solutions and economic recovery.

Consumers were advised to resist purchasing fuel at inflated prices when cheaper, high-quality alternatives are readily available.