Nigeria: Katsina Leading in Digital Reforms, Says Radda

Katsina State governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, has asserted that the state is among those leading in Nigeria's digital reforms, driven by sustained investments in digital infrastructure, skills development and ICT-driven governance.

The governor stated this at the inauguration of a Digital Learning Centre constructed by Katsina local government area.

He described the project as a clear demonstration of how grassroots governance can deliver meaningful development when empowered.

Governor Radda noted that the world has moved decisively towards a digital economy where computer literacy is no longer optional.

He stressed that equipping young people with ICT skills is critical for education, innovation and employability, especially as national examinations such as JAMB and WAEC are now computer-based.

He said Katsina State has recorded significant progress in digital transformation, adding that initiatives driven by the state government and the Directorate of ICT have positioned Katsina as a model in digital reforms.

According to him, these reforms are aimed at ensuring digital inclusion, improving service delivery and preparing the youth for global competitiveness.

In his remarks, the Katsina local government chairman, Isah Miqdat, explained that the Digital Learning Centre is a direct outcome of the financial autonomy granted to local governments, which has transformed governance at the grassroots.

He said the autonomy has challenged local leaders to move beyond routine administration and focus on legacy projects that deliver long-term benefits to the people.

Miqdat described the centre as a gateway to the future for thousands of young people, noting that it will promote digital literacy, innovation, creativity, youth empowerment and employability.

He revealed that the project was completed within five weeks, despite limited resources, attributing the achievement to discipline, purposeful leadership and inspiration from higher authorities.

The chairman disclosed that the local government has partnered with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) to upgrade the facility into a fully accredited digital examination centre.

He added that plans are also underway to secure JAMB accreditation, which will enable the centre to serve as an official Computer-Based Test (CBT) centre.

According to him, the accreditation will reduce travel stress and financial burden on students, improve access to higher education and restore dignity to the community.

He contrasted the project with short-term empowerment schemes, explaining that the local government deliberately chose to invest in infrastructure that would benefit thousands of people rather than a few individuals.

Miqdat said the Digital Learning Centre reflects the future direction of the council and signals a commitment to sustainable, people-centred development.

He thanked Governor Radda for trusting local governments with financial autonomy and for promoting leadership anchored on innovation, integrity and accountability.