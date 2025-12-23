Nigeria: Christmas - Kebbi First Lady Distributes Food, Cash to Vulnerable Groups

The first lady of Kebbi State, Hajiya Zainab Nasare Nasir Idris, has extended Christmas goodwill to vulnerable groups in Zuru Emirate.

She distributed food items and cash to the beneficiaries.

The donations, made on behalf of the first lady by the permanent secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hajiya Aisha Muhammad Maikurata, were received by beneficiaries at a ceremony held at the Town Hall in Zuru local government area.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In a message read on her behalf, Hajiya Zainab Nasare urged Nigerians to "embrace the spirit of love and unity during this festive period" and prayed for sustainable peace and success for the administration of president Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Nasir Idris. She explained that the food donations were aimed at addressing micronutrient deficiency among children, saying, "The nutritious food provided is specially packaged to improve the health and well-being of children suffering from malnutrition."

The beneficiaries, drawn from Fakai, Zuru, Danko-Wasagu, and Sakaba local government areas, included wives of fallen soldiers, retired Army officers' wives, orphans, and members of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN). Each beneficiary received a bag of rice and cash to celebrate Christmas and the New Year.

Alhaji Abdulrasheed Bala, State Coordinator of NASARA Foundation, praised the first lady's consistent support for the emirate, saying, "This gesture is a testament to her commitment to the welfare of the people."

The emir of Zuru, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi Mika'ilu Sami Gomo lll, and the local government chairman, Hon Muhammad Isa Gajere, expressed gratitude to the first lady and her husband, assuring them of their political support.

"Hajiya Zainab Nasare Nasir's gesture is a beacon of hope for the people of Zuru Emirate," the emir said. "We appreciate her kindness and pray for her success."

Hon Gajere added, "The people of Zuru Emirate are grateful for this generous donation. We assure the First Lady and her husband of our continued support."

The donations were part of the first lady's efforts to address malnutrition and support vulnerable groups in Kebbi State.