Nigeria: Yuletide 2025 - How Lawyers Will Spend Their Time

The yuletide is that special season of the year when professionals take time off tedious work to unwind, relax, feast and holiday with their families. For this year's Christmas and New Year, THISDAY LAWYER asked a cross-section of Lawyers how they plan to unwind during the yuletide. Would it still be all work and no play for some, or a total shutdown and merry-making for others?

I Will Touch Base With My Roots - NBA President, Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN

This year's yuletide holiday, will be a time of retreat and reconnection. I intend to travel to my hometown, where I can rest, spend quality time with my extended family, and enjoy simple pleasures like sleeping, resting, spending time with my family, strolling through familiar paths, attending social events, meetings and engaging with friends, relations and community members.

It is an opportunity to touch base with my roots, to recharge, and to find strength in the bonds of kinship and tradition. That quiet reconnection, is the true gift of the season. Above all, it is a season that calls us to serve, not just the law, but the people, with renewed purpose and humility.

Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN

I Will Rest and Relax - Dame Priscilla Kuye, former NBA President

I will spend the Christmas holiday thanking God for the year 2025, and praying for His Blessings in 2026; also reflecting on the birth of Jesus Christ. Rest and relaxation, are also essential for me.

I wish you all a Merry Christmas, and a prosperous 2026.

Dame Priscilla Kuye

I Will Spend Christmas Away, Thanking God for His Mercies - Chief Wole Olanipekun, CFR, SAN, former NBA President

As a Lawyer, Christmas reminds me of the glorious birth of the Lord in a manger, a very lowly estate for the one who is Lord of Lords and King of Kings; translating to the truism that Christmas is all about humility, simplicity, love, thoughtfulness and sacrifice.

God willing, I'll spend this year's Yuletide at a destination already booked and arranged for, in a relaxed mood, thanking God for the grace of life, and appreciating Him for His incredible mercies over me, my family, undertakings and enterprises. In particular, I'll continue to honour and glorify Him for always vindicating and justifying me!

Chief Wole Olanipekun, CFR, SAN

I'll Praise and Worship God, then

Jollificate - OCJ Okocha, SAN, former NBA President

I am a Christian, and Christmas is the celebration of the birth of my Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ.

I usually spend Christmas Day with my family. We go to Church to pray, to praise and worship God; and then the jollification begins.

Merry Christmas to All!

OCJ Okocha, SAN

Christmas is a Season of Joy

J Daudu, SAN - former NBA President

Christmas defines humanity, and is not targeted at any group or profession. So, one's profession does not really matter. Let all come and drink from the waters of salvation which is Jesus Christ our Lord and Saviour. We commemorate the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ, because of the critical importance/significance of God Almighty's plan for the salvation of humanity.

Finally, what determines how Christmas is spent, lies in the reason for the season. Unknown to many people, Christmas by its very meaning is a season of 'Joy' simply because we celebrate the salvation of mankind as planned by our Creator. That 'Joy' marks the season and so, throughout Christmas and beyond, I strive to be 'Happy' because the Lord my God has sent his Son, our Saviour Jesus Christ, to relieve me and the entire humanity of the burdens of this world and access eternity through salvation. So, let's be joyful and happy, as we mark or commemorate the birth of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ.

J B Daudu, SAN

I Will Reflect on 2026 - Professor Bankole Sodipo, SAN

Christmas is a season to recall the sacrificial life of Jesus Christ, and reflect on the extent that my life may have been impactful.

During the yuletide season, I will reflect on what my role should be in 2026, in shaping the Nigerian legal system and the Nigerian nation.

Professor Bankole Sodipo, SAN

A Reminder that Law is an Instrument of Justice, Mercy, and Fairness - Jean Kiazor-Anisere, SAN

Christmas, to me as a Lawyer, is a season of reflection, renewal, and recommitment to the values that define both my faith in humanity and my professional calling.

It is a reminder that the law, at its best, is an instrument of justice, mercy, and fairness. The Christmas message of peace, goodwill, and compassion challenges me to look beyond technicalities and remember that at the heart of every brief, dispute, or opinion are people, often vulnerable, hopeful, or in need of understanding.

I am spending this year's Christmas, with my grandson and his parents in England. It's my grandson's first Christmas and I can't wait to share this special moment with him. Happy holidays to all, and may this Christmas bring good tidings of great joy to all!

Jean Kiazor-Anisere, SAN

I Will Display and Light the Christmas Tree and Boxes - Mike Igbokwe, SAN

This is the time to remember and celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, and His work of salvation of mankind.

No matter how much some persons have commercialised Christmas, they still make, buy and display the lit Christmas tree with boxes of gifts under them, identifying with what they stand for.

The tree reminds us of His crucifixion on a tree, and redemption of mankind. Christ hath redeemed us from the curse of the law, being made a curse for us: for it is written, Cursed is every one that hangeth on a tree.

The light is to remind us that Jesus Christ was the true Light, which lighteth every man that cometh into the world. Wherever He is, darkness must disappear.

The gifts remind us of God's love for the world, and salvation of mankind. For God so loved the world that He gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.

I will go-a-fishing of men and help unbelievers to learn why they should be saved and be saved, fellowship with friends and relations, blessing the needy and poor, attending Christmas Carols, relaxing and preparing for 2026 after taking stock of 2025.

Mike Igbokwe, SAN

I Will Spend Quality Time With Family While Engaging in Quiet Reflection Jonathan Gunu Taidi, SAN, former General Secretary, NBA

Christmas, to me, is a season of sober reflection and renewed commitment to service. It reinforces the core values that define the legal profession: integrity, sacrifice, justice, and compassion. Beyond the celebration, it is a reminder that the rule of law must always be driven by conscience, humanity, and an unwavering sense of social responsibility.

This yuletide, I intend to spend quality time with family, while also engaging in quiet reflection and strategic planning for the year ahead. It is a period to recalibrate, give back where possible, and reaffirm my dedication to mentoring younger members of the Bar, and contributing meaningfully to the advancement of the legal profession and our nation.

Jonathan Gunu Taidi, SAN, Bencher & former General Secretary, NBA

My Best and Happiest Period of the Year - Professor Olanrewaju Onadeko, SAN

Christmas season has always been, my best and happiest period of the year. I recall the excitement in the air in my primary school days, fuelled by the upcoming festivities, and the joy of moving to a higher class the following year. I must not forget the tingling feeling of the gently breezing harmattan winds, which we hardly experience these days! The joyful feeling of the impending birth of Christ Jesus subsists though, and I pray that all mankind will continue to experience His peace on earth.

The prevailing situation in the country, has manifold implications for all of us; and as we go about our preparations, we should always spare a thought for others, especially those that may be coping with different challenges unknown to us. In the spirit of Christmas, no kind gesture should be skipped. It is unbelievable, how what is considered humble, may have profound impact on their recipients. Let us spread the love of Christ, in whatever manner we can afford this season. Merry Christmas.

Professor Olanrewaju Onadeko, SAN

I Will Set Aside My Bib, Wig and Robe to Rest - Osayaba Giwa-Osagie, SAN

Christmas marks the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ, which brings hope to the hopeless and joy to the whole world. It is a season to reflect on the entire year and count my blessings. Christmas is when I set aside my bib, wig and robe to rest from a full year of hard legal work, so I can start the new year refreshed and ready for fresh legal challenges.

As a Senior Advocate navigating Nigeria's complex legal terrain, from corporate transactions to civil disputes, this season calls for a reflection on cases where equity prevailed over the technicalities of the law. It rekindles my unwavering commitment to integrity, excellence and professionalism, which are the enduring foundations of my career.

I will spend this year's yuletide holiday, reflecting on the goodness of God over my family and my legal practice. It would be an opportunity to reflect on the demanding year, while strategising towards the new year. As expected, it will be full of joy and laughter, feasting with family and friends, as well as an opportunity to reach out to the less privileged.

As the year comes to an end, it will also be a time to pray for our nation, Nigeria, and for a stronger Judiciary that mirrors justice and fairness.

Osayaba Giwa-Osagie, SAN

I Will Reflect on the Goodness and Endless Mercies of God - Dr Paulyn Abhulimen-Okpalefe, SAN

As Christians, Christmas is an annual event celebrated to commemorate the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ. It is about how Jesus came to give us love, hope and joy - through divine obedience of from Our Mother Mary! That message doesn't change from year to year. It is everlasting!

As for me, the good news of Christmas is that even when the world or our circumstances change or all odds are against us, the good news remains unchanged! The message of Christmas is timeless.

As long as we are alive, we must use the period to prepare, and open our hearts more to allow the Lord dwell in our hearts. This must be reflected in how we treat one another - putting smiles on the faces of those less privileged and reaching out to our neighbours, families and friends.

I will be having a quiet Christmas with my family and loved ones, and reflecting on the goodness and endless mercies of God over me and my family. Thank you Jesus!

Dr Paulyn Abhulimen-Okpalefe, SAN

Time to Pause with Gratitude to God - Kingsley Jesuorobo

As a Lawyer, Christmas is a season of reflection and recalibration. It brings into focus the enduring values at the heart of the profession - justice, compassion, service, and integrity - beyond the constant demands of deadlines and advocacy. It is a time to pause with gratitude to God, and to remember that the law ultimately exists to serve people and uphold human dignity.

This yuletide, I intend to slow down (a bit) and spend quality time with family and loved ones, embracing rest, meaningful conversations, and quiet moments of reflection. I also look forward to renewing myself mentally and spiritually, while thoughtfully setting intentions and agenda for the year ahead with clarity, command and control.

Kingsley Jesuorobo, Lawyer, Poet, Canada

I Will Focus on Rest and Time With Loved Ones - Adedapo Tunde-Olowu, SAN

As 2025 ends, Christmas reminds me that beyond the courtroom, humanity matters most. It is about justice, mercy, and goodwill. This season, I am focusing on: Rest, time with loved ones, Gratitude for family, friends, colleagues and clients, reflection, lessons learned and bold goals for 2026, Prayers for Nigeria's peace, prosperity and harmony.

Wishing you joy, peace, and a fulfilling New Year ahead!

Adedapo Tunde-Olowu, SAN

I'll Relax With Children and Grandchildren - Professor Yemi Akinseye George, SAN

Christmas is a time of rest, love and sharing life with family and friends. Love indeed, was born at Christmas. I will be home, relaxing and sharing life with my children and grandchildren. Singing and listening to carols, Christmas renditions and Bible reading.

Professor Yemi Akinseye George, SAN

I Will Share Love With the Less Privileged - Kunle Edun, SAN

Christmas season to me is a period of sober reflection, love and celebration of the virtue of humanity, as represented by our Lord Jesus Christ. Living without having a positive effect on the community where we live, does not represent the virtue of Christmas. I make bold to say that, we make mockery of the essence of Christmas when our daily life is one replete with looting the commonwealth of the people, weaponising religion to achieve political and personal gains, and revel in the senseless killings and kidnapping of fellow human beings. We all have one blood running through all of us, black and white; Yoruba, Hausa, Igbo, Urhobo, Tiv, Efik and Ijaw. The same God created all of us. Let us celebrate our unity and humanity.

I will spend this festive period by taking some deserved rest from work, and spending more time with the family. I will also consider visitation to some less privileged persons, to make them feel loved.

Kunle Edun, SAN

I Will Bond With Wife and Children - Ebun Olu-Adegboruwa, SAN

Christmas to me is a time of reflection, on the events of the year 2025, the past legal year, the events shaping our country Nigeria and the need to create happiness for people around me, especially my family, my workers and my clients.

It is also a time to proclaim the good news of the birth of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christmas and to spread the gospel of peace and salvation to as many people as possible.

Personally, it is also a time to take a break and rest from the crowded work schedule, even though the period will be taken up in mass evangelism across many locations in Lagos.

I plan to spend the Yuletide season with my wife and children, on holiday together as a family. It's usually a time for bonding, for the family.

I will also undertake my medicals, and plan for the coming year 2026.

Ebun Olu-Adegboruwa, SAN

I Will Take Two of Our Children on a 2-Week Vacation - Dr Richard Oma-Ahuonaruogho, SAN

Christmas is a time to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. It is significant, as a period which enables one to reflect on life and one's goals in life. Coming a week before the beginning of the new year, Christmas portends great promise and expectation for a better forthcoming year.

By God's grace, I will be spending this year's Christmas with my wife and two of our children, on a two-week vacation from home.

Dr Richard Oma-Ahuonaruogho, SAN

Christmas Always Holds a Special Place in My Heart - Professor Ernest Ojukwu, SAN

Christmas holds a special place in my heart, a time for reconnecting with loved ones. Though tinged with nostalgia since losing my mother, Helen, on December 22nd, 2008, this year's festivities are particularly meaningful. I'm celebrating a milestone in my legal career: the Legal Practitioners Bill 2025, a culmination of work begun in 2004, is now before the National Assembly. I'm also proud of Nigeria's exit from the FATF grey list, a testament to the dedication of the Nigerian Bar Association Anti-Money Laundering Committee. These achievements make this Christmas, truly unforgettable.

Professor Ernest Ojukwu, SAN

Time to Demonstrate Christ's Example of Love - Dr Agada Elachi, SAN

Christmas for me, is a time to demonstrate Christ's example of caring for the less fortunate. It's a time to show kindness, compassion and care, not just to friends and family, but to those around us who are less privileged. The essential message of Christmas is one of sacrificial love. Christmas for most of us, is also a time to rest a bit from the hustle and bustle of the outgoing year, and to prepare for the New Year.

I wish us all a blessed Christmas holiday, and a rewarding 2026.

Dr Agada Elachi, SAN

I Will Rest and Recharge for Another Active Work Season in 2026 - Uche Val Obi, SAN

As a Lawyer that has been busy for most part of the year, Christmas is a vacation period during which one takes a little rest and recharge for another active work season starting in January.

It is also a joyful period of festivities. As a Christian such yuletide is marked by certain religious programmes and practices of the advent, including the carols and jingles.

It is also a period to share with loved ones, and those in needy through acts of charity and philanthropy.

It is also a period to travel, either within the country or abroad to visit places of interest and generally connect with the weather and season, depending on your exact location thereby adding value to humanity and the true essence of life.

This will characterise my moments and activities, during this season.

Uche Val Obi, SAN

Time for Sober Reflection on Higher Ideals of Justice, Service and Compassion - Dr Monday Ubani, SAN

Christmas, to me as a Lawyer and former Vice President of the Nigerian Bar Association, is a season that calls for sober reflection on the higher ideals of justice, service, and compassion. It is a timely reminder that the law, beyond its technical rigours, must always be anchored on humanity, fairness, and the protection of the vulnerable. The message of Christmas reinforces my abiding belief that leadership within the legal profession is a sacred trust, one that demands integrity, sacrifice, and an unwavering commitment to the rule of law and national cohesion.

This yuletide, I intend to spend quality time with my family, reconnect with loved ones, and give profound thanks to God for His grace throughout the year. This season is, however, particularly poignant for me, as I prepare to lay my beloved mother to rest this December. She attained the godly age of 90 years and passed on peacefully in her sleep. We shall honour her life and legacy in death, in Jesus' name. Amen.

The season also offers an opportunity for quiet reflection, earnest prayer for our nation and the legal profession, and modest acts of charity. It reminds us that the true essence of Christmas lies not merely in celebration, but in love, service, compassion, and hope for a better society.

May we all be preserved to enjoy the blessings of this season and beyond, in God's name.

Dr Monday Ubani, SAN

Sacred Season of Gratitude and Reflections - Ayo Akintunde, SAN

Christmas, to me, is a sacred season of gratitude and reflections. It's a reminder of God's love, grace and redemption to the world. A call to live with humility, compassion, and purpose beyond our daily pursuits.

This yuletide, I will spend time in quiet thanksgiving with family, rest from the year's demands, and extend kindness to others, embracing the true spirit of Christmas, love, peace, and goodwill.

Ayo Akintunde, SAN

I Will Offer Pro bono Services to Deserving Indigents - Rickey Tarfa, SAN

Christmas and the season is a special time to think, reflect and meditate on the true meaning of the season. The birth of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, and the values that go with it. Jesus embodies true love, kindness, compassion, affection, pity, empathy, humanity etc.

As a Christian Lawyer, the Christmas and festive season offers us the opportunity to strive and follow what our Lord Jesus Christ embodies. We try to reflect on the values, and ensure that our professional conduct is in line with his teachings and the Christian principles of honesty, fairness, justice, peace, integrity, love, compassion and respect for other human beings generally. We are to awaken our spirit of kindness. Remember friends and persons in need. Extend our hands of generosity in many ways, and as a Lawyer, extend your kindness in offering pro bono services, to deserving indigent persons and those in need. This could be in addition to material presents including food and food stuffs to family, friends, colleagues and those in need. Work and improve your quality of relationships with family, friends, relatives, and colleagues, by being together and sharing values and quality time. Share the word of God in whatever way, and increase evangelism by making many appreciate Christ as our Lord and Saviour, as best as one can. In all, pray, praise and give thanks to God Almighty for his mercy, continuing blessings and the gift of life.

It is our sincere prayer for this and all seasons, that God will continue to give us a good and better nation in Nigeria with the complete fear of God, now and forever more. Amen.

Compliments of the season. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year in advance.

Rickey Tarfa, SAN

Epilogue

For Nigerian Lawyers, it will be a Christmassy 2025, in spite of the palpable economic and security challenges. All agreed that rest is crucial this yuletide, as well and showing compassion to the needy.

THISDAY LAWYER wishes Nigerian Lawyers, a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!